RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Weapons shortages could mean hard calls for Ukraine's allies
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series Winners

NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Oct. 23

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Kyle Larson, 3.

2. Joey Logano, 3.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

5. Christopher Bell, 2.

5. William Byron, 2.

5. Ross Chastain, 2.

5. Denny Hamlin, 2.

5. Kevin Harvick, 2.

10. Alex Bowman, 1.

10. Chase Briscoe, 1.

10. Chris Buescher, 1.

10. Kyle Busch, 1.

10. Kurt Busch, 1.

10. Austin Cindric, 1.

10. Austin Dillon, 1.

10. Erik Jones, 1.

10. Daniel Suárez, 1.

10. Bubba Wallace, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up