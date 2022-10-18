RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 2:00 PM

Through Oct. 17

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Joey Logano, 3.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

4. Christopher Bell, 2.

4. William Byron, 2.

4. Ross Chastain, 2.

4. Denny Hamlin, 2.

4. Kevin Harvick, 2.

4. Kyle Larson, 2.

10. Alex Bowman, 1.

10. Chase Briscoe, 1.

10. Chris Buescher, 1.

10. Kyle Busch, 1.

10. Kurt Busch, 1.

10. Austin Cindric, 1.

10. Austin Dillon, 1.

10. Erik Jones, 1.

10. Daniel Suárez, 1.

10. Bubba Wallace, 1.

