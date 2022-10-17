RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU approves Ukraine training mission | Explosions rock Kyiv | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series Winners

NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Oct. 16

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Joey Logano, 3.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

4. Christopher Bell, 2.

4. William Byron, 2.

4. Ross Chastain, 2.

4. Denny Hamlin, 2.

4. Kevin Harvick, 2.

4. Kyle Larson, 2.

10. Alex Bowman, 1.

10. Chase Briscoe, 1.

10. Chris Buescher, 1.

10. Kyle Busch, 1.

10. Kurt Busch, 1.

10. Austin Cindric, 1.

10. Austin Dillon, 1.

10. Erik Jones, 1.

10. Daniel Suárez, 1.

10. Bubba Wallace, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Sports

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up