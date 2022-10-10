RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 2:00 PM

Through Oct. 9

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

3. Christopher Bell, 2.

3. William Byron, 2.

3. Ross Chastain, 2.

3. Denny Hamlin, 2.

3. Kevin Harvick, 2.

3. Kyle Larson, 2.

3. Joey Logano, 2.

10. Alex Bowman, 1.

10. Chase Briscoe, 1.

10. Chris Buescher, 1.

10. Kyle Busch, 1.

10. Kurt Busch, 1.

10. Austin Cindric, 1.

10. Austin Dillon, 1.

10. Erik Jones, 1.

10. Daniel Suárez, 1.

10. Bubba Wallace, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

