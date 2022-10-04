HURRICANE IAN: Slow wait for electricity | Southwest Fla. ready for Yom Kippur | Hurricane Ian shakes faith | Feds vow major aid | Photos
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series Winners

NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Oct. 3

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

3. William Byron, 2.

3. Ross Chastain, 2.

3. Denny Hamlin, 2.

3. Kevin Harvick, 2.

3. Kyle Larson, 2.

3. Joey Logano, 2.

9. Christopher Bell, 1.

9. Alex Bowman, 1.

9. Chase Briscoe, 1.

9. Chris Buescher, 1.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

9. Kurt Busch, 1.

9. Austin Cindric, 1.

9. Austin Dillon, 1.

9. Erik Jones, 1.

9. Daniel Suárez, 1.

9. Bubba Wallace, 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Hundreds of employees join Feds Feed Families event aiming to end hunger, encourage healthy behavior

After Log4j and SolarWinds, CISA tells agencies to routinely scan networks for devices, potential bugs

As data fabric comes together, Army must ensure platforms integrate

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up