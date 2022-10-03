HURRICANE IAN: Dangers persist in Ian's wake | Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Photos
NASCAR Cup Series Winners

The Associated Press

October 3, 2022, 2:00 PM

Through Oct. 2

1. Chase Elliott, 5.

2. Tyler Reddick, 3.

3. William Byron, 2.

3. Ross Chastain, 2.

3. Denny Hamlin, 2.

3. Kevin Harvick, 2.

3. Kyle Larson, 2.

3. Joey Logano, 2.

9. Christopher Bell, 1.

9. Alex Bowman, 1.

9. Chase Briscoe, 1.

9. Chris Buescher, 1.

9. Kyle Busch, 1.

9. Kurt Busch, 1.

9. Austin Cindric, 1.

9. Austin Dillon, 1.

9. Erik Jones, 1.

9. Daniel Suárez, 1.

9. Bubba Wallace, 1.

