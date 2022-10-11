RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
Home » Sports » Nakashima, Bublik win 1st-round…

Nakashima, Bublik win 1st-round matches at Firenze Open

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 6:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States eased into the second round of the Firenze Open with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Richard Gasquet on Tuesday.

Nakashima took little over an hour to see off the Frenchman and will next face Altug Celikbilek.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik also progressed at the hard-court tournament, beating Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 for the Kazakh player’s 100th career victory and a tour-leading 14th indoor win of the season.

Oscar Otte will face the top-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after rallying to beat Márton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles eliminated Lorenzo Sonego, 6-4, 6-4 and will next face another Italian in third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.

Mikael Ymer and Francesco Passaro also advanced.

It is the first time Florence is hosting a tour-level event since 1994.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

Army launches several new initiatives to incorporate small firms' technologies into its systems

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

CBP, TSA expanding facial recognition for traveler identity verification

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up