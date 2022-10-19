RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Sports » Moutet uses some trickery…

Moutet uses some trickery to beat Nardi in Naples

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Corentin Moutet drew whistles from the crowd when he showed off with a bit of trickery as he rallied past 19-year-old Italian wild card Luca Nardi 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the first round of the Napoli Cup on Wednesday.

In the second-set tiebreaker, Moutet faked hitting an overhead by swinging his racket through the air then won the point with a drop shot instead. The 65th-ranked Frenchman required more than 3½ hours to finish Nardi off.

Also on the outdoor hard courts of the Tennis Club Napoli, sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez defeated home favorite Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 7-6 (3) to end an 11-match losing streak. Roberto Carballes Baena beat Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4 and will next face second-seeded Matteo Berrettini.

Berrettini accepted a late wild card after losing his opening match to Carballes Baena in Florence last week.

Chinese qualifier Zhang Zhizhen was leading Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 2-2 and Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo was leading Laslo Djere 6-4, 5-5 when both matches were suspended because of humidity and slippery conditions on the courts situated next to the bay.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up