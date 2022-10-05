Most Games Won, Season

Teams with the most wins in a single season: American League Year W L Pct Cleveland 1954 111 43 .721…

Teams with the most wins in a single season:

American League Year W L Pct Cleveland 1954 111 43 .721 Seattle 2001 116 46 .716 New York 1927 110 44 .714 New York 1998 114 48 .704 New York 1961 109 53 .673 Baltimore 1969 109 53 .673 Baltimore 1970 108 54 .667 Philadelphia 1931 107 45 .704 New York 1932 107 47 .695 New York 1939 106 45 .702 Boston 1912 105 47 .691 National League Chicago 1906 116 36 .763 Pittsburgh 1909 110 42 .724 Los Angeles 2022 111 51 .685 Cincinnati 1975 108 54 .667 New York Mets 1986 108 54 .667 Chicago 1907 107 45 .704 New York 1904 106 47 .693 St. Louis 1942 106 48 .688 Atlanta 1998 106 56 .654 New York 1905 105 48 .686 St. Louis 1943 105 49 .682 St. Louis 1944 105 49 .682 Brooklyn 1953 105 49 .682

