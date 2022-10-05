Most Games Won, Season

Teams with the most wins in a single season:
|American League
|Year
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|1954
|111
|43
|.721
|Seattle
|2001
|116
|46
|.716
|New York
|1927
|110
|44
|.714
|New York
|1998
|114
|48
|.704
|New York
|1961
|109
|53
|.673
|Baltimore
|1969
|109
|53
|.673
|Baltimore
|1970
|108
|54
|.667
|Philadelphia
|1931
|107
|45
|.704
|New York
|1932
|107
|47
|.695
|New York
|1939
|106
|45
|.702
|Boston
|1912
|105
|47
|.691
|National League
|Chicago
|1906
|116
|36
|.763
|Pittsburgh
|1909
|110
|42
|.724
|Los Angeles
|2022
|111
|51
|.685
|Cincinnati
|1975
|108
|54
|.667
|New York Mets
|1986
|108
|54
|.667
|Chicago
|1907
|107
|45
|.704
|New York
|1904
|106
|47
|.693
|St. Louis
|1942
|106
|48
|.688
|Atlanta
|1998
|106
|56
|.654
|New York
|1905
|105
|48
|.686
|St. Louis
|1943
|105
|49
|.682
|St. Louis
|1944
|105
|49
|.682
|Brooklyn
|1953
|105
|49
|.682
