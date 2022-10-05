HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Most Games Won, Season

Most Games Won, Season

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 9:21 PM

Teams with the most wins in a single season:

American League
Year W L Pct
Cleveland 1954 111 43 .721
Seattle 2001 116 46 .716
New York 1927 110 44 .714
New York 1998 114 48 .704
New York 1961 109 53 .673
Baltimore 1969 109 53 .673
Baltimore 1970 108 54 .667
Philadelphia 1931 107 45 .704
New York 1932 107 47 .695
New York 1939 106 45 .702
Boston 1912 105 47 .691
National League
Chicago 1906 116 36 .763
Pittsburgh 1909 110 42 .724
Los Angeles 2022 111 51 .685
Cincinnati 1975 108 54 .667
New York Mets 1986 108 54 .667
Chicago 1907 107 45 .704
New York 1904 106 47 .693
St. Louis 1942 106 48 .688
Atlanta 1998 106 56 .654
New York 1905 105 48 .686
St. Louis 1943 105 49 .682
St. Louis 1944 105 49 .682
Brooklyn 1953 105 49 .682

