RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | EU approves Ukraine training mission | Explosions rock Kyiv | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » Sports » Montpellier fires coach Olivier Dall'Oglio

Montpellier fires coach Olivier Dall’Oglio

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 12:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French league club Montpellier fired coach Olivier Dall’Oglio on Monday following its seventh defeat this season.

Montpellier lost to Lens 1-0 on Saturday to lag 17 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain after four wins in 11 league matches.

Montpellier said deputy coach Romain Piteau will serve as caretaker at least until the international break starting on Nov. 14 because of the World Cup in Qatar.

Dall’Oglio joined Montpellier in 2021 as a replacement for Michel der Zakarian. He enjoyed a good start with the southern club but results nosedived in the second half of the season and the former Brest coach has not managed to find consistency this season.

Dall’Oglio became the fifth French league coach to be fired this season after Reims’ Oscar Garcia, Lyon’s Peter Bosz, Brest’s Der Zakarian and Auxerre’s Jean-Marc Furlan.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up