Monis nets late equalizer as Fire fight Revolution to a draw

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 6:05 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Monis scored the equalizer for the Chicago Fire in a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution on Sunday.

Monis scored the equalizer in the second minute of second-half stoppage time for the Fire (10-15-9).

Dylan Borrero scored the lone goal for the Revolution (10-12-12).

The Fire outshot the Revolution 11-10, with six shots on goal to four for the Revolution.

Chris Brady saved three of the four shots he faced for the Fire. Djordje Petrovic made five saves for the Revolution.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

