RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Sports » Monaco beats Montpellier 2-0…

Monaco beats Montpellier 2-0 in French league

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 9:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Breel Embolo and Myron Boadu scored as fifth-place Monaco stretched its winning streak to five games to move within two points of the top three spots in the French league with a 2-0 victory over mid-table Montpellier on Sunday.

A few second before halftime, Wissam Ben Yedder fed Switzerland striker Embolo, who fired into the roof of the net for his fourth league goal this season.

Embolo was replaced in the 72nd by Dutch forward Myron Boadu, who doubled the lead by converting a low cross from Caio Henrique in the 80th minute.

The 10th round ends later Sunday with Brest vs. Lorient, Angers vs. Strasbourg, Nice vs. Troyes, Clermont vs. Auxerre, Rennes vs, Nantes, and Lille vs. Lens.

Leader Paris Saint-Germain drew with Reims 0-0 on Saturday to extend its lead over Marseille to three points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up