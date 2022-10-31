MLS Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Saturday, Oct. 15
Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0
|Sunday, Oct. 16
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks
Montreal 2, Orlando 0
|Monday, Oct. 17
New York City 3, Miami 0
Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks
Thursday, Oct. 20
Philadelphia 1, Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles FC 3, LA Galaxy 2
|Sunday, Oct. 23
New York City 3, Montreal 1
Austin 2, Dallas 1
|Sunday, Oct. 30
Los Angeles FC 3, Austin 0
Philadelphia 3, New York City 1
|Championship
|Saturday, Nov. 5
Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 4:05 p.m.
