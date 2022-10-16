RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rockets strike mayor's office | How Moscow makes Ukrainian kids Russian | Izyum survivors tell of devastating airstrike | Ukraine envoy hopeful about Musk's Starlink
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Roma can leapfrog…

MATCHDAY: Roma can leapfrog Lazio; Villarreal hosts Osasuna

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

José Mourinho’s Roma will be looking to leapfrog city rival Lazio with a third straight win in Serie A when it plays bottom club Sampdoria. A victory would see Roma move into the top four, four points below leader Napoli. Sampdoria has lost six of its nine matches in the Italian league but drew at Bologna last weekend. Also, Fiorentina visits fellow struggler Lecce with both teams hovering close to the relegation zone.

SPAIN

Villarreal hosts Osasuna with the chance to end a four-game winless streak in the Spanish league. Unai Emery’s team hasn’t won in the league since beating last-place Elche in September. It has lost twice and drawn twice since then. It lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad in the previous round. Osasuna, sitting a point ahead of Villarreal in eighth place, is winless in two league games. It is coming off a 2-1 loss at home against Valencia.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up