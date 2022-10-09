RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
MATCHDAY: Forest looks to climb off bottom of Premier League

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 6:23 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Nottingham Forest can climb off the bottom of the Premier League by beating Aston Villa in the final game of the Premier League’s latest round. It is the first game since Forest manager Steve Cooper was given a contract extension, despite his team having only one win this season and dropping to last place after a 4-0 loss at Leicester. Aston Villa’s season isn’t going much better, with Steven Gerrard’s team sitting in fifth-to-last place and only two points above the relegation zone. Forest is tied for points with Leicester.

ITALY

Lazio has the chance to move into the top four in Serie A with a win over Fiorentina. That would be a fourth straight league victory for Lazio, which has scored 10 goals in its previous three games and conceded none. Fiorentina, in contrast, has won just one of its last seven Serie A matches and sits 13th, just four points off the bottom three.

SPAIN

Elche tries to end its winless streak so far in the Spanish league when it hosts Mallorca. Elche is the only team in the top tier without a victory this season. It has one draw — in the second round against Almería — and six losses, including in the last five consecutive rounds. It has never lost six matches in a row in the league. Mallorca has lost two of its last three games, but it put up a good fight against Barcelona in a 1-0 home defeat last weekend.

