RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Home » Sports » Manoel scores in each…

Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte on Sunday.

The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. New York matched Seattle’s record streak. The Sounders’ run ended this season.

Manoel staked New York to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute and added an insurance goal 10 minutes into the second half. It was Manoel’s first two goals of the season.

Daniel Ríos failed to become the first player to score in three straight matches for expansion Charlotte (13-19-3).

Carlos Miguel Coronel saved six shots for the Red Bulls. Pablo Sisniega made seven saves for Charlotte.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up