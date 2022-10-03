Man, 36, dies after running in London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — A 36-year-old man died after running in the London Marathon, organizers said on Monday. The man collapsed…

LONDON (AP) — A 36-year-old man died after running in the London Marathon, organizers said on Monday.

The man collapsed between miles 23 and 24 of Sunday’s race, London Marathon Events said in a statement.

He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes. He died in a hospital in London.

The organizers expressed their “sincere condolences” to the man’s friends and family.

The cause of death has yet to be established.

