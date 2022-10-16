RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Malik Tillman scores on solo effort for Rangers in 2-1 win

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 12:25 PM

Malik Tillman dribbled half the length of the field and scored the opening goal in the 53rd minute, helping Glasgow Rangers to a 2-1 win at Motherwell on Sunday in the Scottish Premier League.

Tillman took a short pass from James Tavernier just short of the halfway stripe and sprinted forward with a half-dozen touches. He outran Stuart McKinstry and Ross Tierney, cut between Sean Goss and Ricki Lamie, and from 6 yards slid a right-foot shot past sliding goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

It was the third goal of the season for the 20-year-old, who scored against Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise in Champions League qualifying on Aug. 9 and against St Johnstone in the SPL four days later.

Tillman was loaned from Bayern Munich to Rangers for the season last July.

Tillman was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother. He played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels, then switched to the U.S. and made his national team debut on June 1.

He has made four international appearances and is bidding for a spot on the World Cup roster.

