Makhachev wins lightweight title at UFC 280

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 9:11 PM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Islam Makhachev won the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira in a one-sided fight on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Russian won his 11th straight fight with an arm triangle choke at 3:17 of Round 2 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

“I told everybody my goal, ‘I have to finish this guy in the ground,’ and I did it,” said Makhachev, who is coached by Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former champion.

Oliveira was aiming to reclaim the title which was taken away in May after the Brazilian failed to make weight for his fight against Justin Gaethje.

Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling earlier retained his title with a second-round stoppage win against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw in an all-American encounter. He secured a TKO at 3:44 of Round 2.

Dillashaw dislocated his left shoulder early in the fight. He said afterward that he had likely dislocated his shoulder “a good 20 times throughout training camp.”

