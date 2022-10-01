AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .314; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .314; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Giménez, Cleveland, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .302; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .296.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 130; Altuve, Houston, 100; Semien, Texas, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Kwan, Cleveland, 88; Mullins, Baltimore, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Seager, Texas, 88; Springer, Toronto, 88.

RBI_Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 122; Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 95; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 89.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 183; J.Abreu, Chicago, 180; Rosario, Cleveland, 175; Judge, New York, 174; N.Lowe, Texas, 174; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 171; Arraez, Minnesota, 169; Bogaerts, Boston, 168; Kwan, Cleveland, 165; Verdugo, Boston, 164.

DOUBLES_Bichette, Toronto, 43; J.Martinez, Boston, 43; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 41; Devers, Boston, 41; Gurriel, Houston, 39; Verdugo, Boston, 39; J.Abreu, Chicago, 38; Bogaerts, Boston, 38; Bregman, Houston, 38.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 9; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 6; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 6; A.García, Texas, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; Semien, Texas, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 29.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 32; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; A.García, Texas, 25; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; Semien, Texas, 24; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 21; D.Moore, Seattle, 21.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 1.80; Cease, Chicago, 2.06; Manoah, Toronto, 2.24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 2.35; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2.51; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.89; Bieber, Cleveland, 2.91; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.93; McKenzie, Cleveland, 3.00; Gilbert, Seattle, 3.20.

STRIKEOUTS_Cole, New York, 248; Cease, Chicago, 222; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 213; Ray, Seattle, 209; Gausman, Toronto, 201; Bieber, Cleveland, 195; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 192; Javier, Houston, 187; McKenzie, Cleveland, 186; F.Valdez, Houston, 184.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.