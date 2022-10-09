RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Home » Sports » Lyon fires coach Peter…

Lyon fires coach Peter Bosz, hires Laurent Blanc

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon fired coach Peter Bosz on Sunday after his team racked up only one point in its last five French league games.

Laurent Blanc will replace Bosz, the club said.

Blanc led Bordeaux to the league title in 2009 before guiding Paris Saint-Germain to three straight league titles from 2014 to 2016.

The firing comes at a sensitive time as Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has been in talks to sell the club to Eagle Football Holdings LLC, controlled by American businessman John Textor.

The deal was set to be finalized on Sept. 30 but has been postponed to Oct. 21 as both parties are still negotiating the financial details, especially a partial repayment of the debt to the club’s lenders.

Lyon drew with promoted Toulouse 1-1 on Friday to snap a four-game losing streak, its worst run of form in the league since 1991. Bosz was booed by the fans when the stadium announcer read his name before kickoff.

Lyon was in seventh place before Sunday’s games, eight points outside the top three spots.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up