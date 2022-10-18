RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » Sports » Liverpool manager Klopp charged…

Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant.

“It is alleged that the Liverpool FC manager’s behavior during the 86th minute of this game was improper,” the FA said Tuesday.

Klopp apologized after the match.

“It is about emotion of course so (it was a) red card,” he said on Sunday. “My fault. I went over the top in the moment. I know myself, I am 55 and I deserve a red card.”

Klopp will not be suspended when Liverpool plays West Ham on Wednesday and has until Oct. 21 to respond.

He could face a ban and/or a fine as punishment.

Sunday’s game was overshadowed by a host of flash points off the field, including coins being thrown at City manager Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool condemned “vile chants” and graffiti from away supporters.

City’s bus was also left with a crack in the windshield after an object was supposedly thrown at it as the team left Anfield.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up