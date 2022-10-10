LIV Golf Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.
|a-amateur
|Trn
|Prize
|Money
|Team
|Money
|Total
|Money
|1. Dustin Johnson
|6
|$9,758,000
|$3,000,000
|$12,758,600
|2. Branden Grace
|6
|$6,353,666
|$1,125,000
|$7,478,666
|3. Charl Schwartzel
|6
|$5,407,500
|$1,125,000
|$6,532,500
|4. Cameron Smith
|3
|$5,143,500
|$62,500
|$5,206,000
|5. Patrick Reed
|5
|$4,858,500
|$3,000,000
|$7,858,500
|6. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|5
|$4,643,000
|$1,000,000
|$5,643,000
|7. Henrik Stenson
|3
|$4,303,000
|$375,000
|$4,678,000
|8. Carlos Ortiz
|5
|$3,720,600
|$1,000,000
|$4,720,000
|9. Peter Uihlein
|6
|$3,689,786
|$750,000
|$4,439,786
|10. Louis Oosthuizen
|6
|$3,114,167
|$1,125,000
|$4,239,167
|11. Matthew Wolff
|5
|$3,097,000
|$62,500
|$3,159,500
|12. Talor Gooch
|6
|$3,022,286
|$3,000,000
|$6,022,286
|13. Joaquin Niemann
|3
|$2,999,286
|N/A
|$2,999,286
|14. Sergio Garcia
|6
|$2,728,786
|$1,000,000
|$3,728,786
|15. Lee Westwood
|6
|$2,608,200
|$625,000
|$3,233,200
|16. Hennie Du Plessis
|3
|$2,405,000
|$1,125,000
|$3,530,000
|17. Paul Casey
|4
|$2,164,200
|$750,000
|$2,914,200
|18. Richard Bland
|6
|$2,131,833
|$500,000
|$2,631,833
|19. Anirban Lahiri
|3
|$2,113,500
|$750,000
|$2,863,500
|20. Sam Horsfield
|6
|$2,003,000
|$625,000
|$2,628,000
|21. Sihwan Kim
|5
|$1,922,000
|N/A
|$1,922,000
|22. Bryson DeChambeau
|5
|$1,776,750
|$750,000
|$2,526,750
|23. Abraham Ancer
|5
|$1,770,500
|$1,000,000
|$2,770,500
|24. Laurie Canter
|6
|$1,750,950
|$250,000
|$2,000,950
|25. Brooks Koepka
|5
|$1,651,100
|$375,000
|$2,026,100
|26. Kevin Na
|6
|$1,543,286
|N/A
|$1,543,286
|27. James Piot
|6
|$1,513,500
|N/A
|$1,513,500
|28. Ian Poulter
|6
|$1,472,333
|$625,000
|$2,097,333
|29. Martin Kaymer
|6
|$1,415,800
|$125,000
|$1,540,800
|30. Chase Koepka
|6
|$1,414,250
|$375,000
|$1,789,250
|31. Phil Mickelson
|6
|$1,368,850
|$62,500
|$1,431,350
|32. Justin Harding
|3
|$1,319,167
|N/A
|$1,319,167
|33. Turk Pettit
|6
|$1,303,000
|N/A
|$1,303,000
|34. Charles Howell III
|4
|$1,222,833
|$750,000
|$1,972,833
|35. Matt Jones
|6
|$1,216,200
|$62,500
|$1,278,700
|36. Graeme McDowell
|6
|$1,208,667
|$125,000
|$1,333,667
|37. Jinichiro Kozuma
|3
|$1,205,000
|N/A
|$1,205,000
|38. Jason Kokrak
|4
|$1,162,000
|$375,000
|$1,537,000
|39. Scott Vincent
|6
|$1,117,700
|N/A
|$1,117,700
|40. Phachara Khongwatmai
|6
|$1,069,333
|$375,000
|$1,444,333
|41. Harold Varner III
|3
|$1,058,500
|N/A
|$1,058,500
|42. Adrian Otaegui
|3
|$1,044,500
|N/A
|$1,044,500
|43. Sadom Kaewkanjana
|6
|$1,024,286
|N/A
|$1,024,286
|44. Bernd Wiesberger
|6
|$928,500
|$62,500
|$991,000
|45. Shaun Norris
|6
|$875,000
|N/A
|$875,000
|46. Jediah Morgan
|6
|$865,286
|N/A
|$865,286
|47. Wade Ormsby
|6
|$863,000
|$62,500
|$925,500
|48. Hudson Swafford
|6
|$860,000
|N/A
|$860,000
|49. Pat Perez
|5
|$837,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,837,000
|50. Marc Leishman
|3
|$761,000
|$62,500
|$824,500
|51. Oliver Bekker
|1
|$737,500
|N/A
|$737,500
|52. Cameron Tringale
|3
|$647,700
|$62,500
|$710,200
|53. Ryosuke Kinoshita
|3
|$624,000
|N/A
|$624,000
|54. Hideto Tanihara
|4
|$603,600
|N/A
|$603,600
|55. Yuki Inamori
|2
|$501,000
|N/A
|$501,000
|56. Travis Smyth
|3
|$471,000
|$375,000
|$846,000
|57. David Puig
|3
|$404,000
|N/A
|$404,000
|58. Ian Snyman
|2
|$316,000
|N/A
|$316,000
|59. Pablo Larrazabal
|1
|$315,000
|N/A
|$315,000
|60. Blake Windred
|2
|$263,000
|N/A
|$263,000
|61. Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|2
|$249,000
|N/A
|$249,000
|62. JC Ritchie
|1
|$226,000
|N/A
|$226,000
|63. Viraj Madappa
|1
|$154,000
|N/A
|$154,000
|64. Kevin Yuan
|1
|$146,000
|N/A
|$146,000
|65. Shergo Al Kurdi
|1
|$144,000
|$125,000
|$269,000
|T66. Oliver Fisher
|1
|$136,000
|N/A
|$136,000
|T66. a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|1
|$136,000
|N/A
|$136,000
|68. Andy Ogletree
|1
|$120,000
|N/A
|$120,000
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.