LIV Golf Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok.

a-amateur Trn Prize Money Team Money Total Money 1. Dustin Johnson 6 $9,758,000 $3,000,000 $12,758,600 2. Branden Grace 6 $6,353,666 $1,125,000 $7,478,666 3. Charl Schwartzel 6 $5,407,500 $1,125,000 $6,532,500 4. Cameron Smith 3 $5,143,500 $62,500 $5,206,000 5. Patrick Reed 5 $4,858,500 $3,000,000 $7,858,500 6. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 5 $4,643,000 $1,000,000 $5,643,000 7. Henrik Stenson 3 $4,303,000 $375,000 $4,678,000 8. Carlos Ortiz 5 $3,720,600 $1,000,000 $4,720,000 9. Peter Uihlein 6 $3,689,786 $750,000 $4,439,786 10. Louis Oosthuizen 6 $3,114,167 $1,125,000 $4,239,167 11. Matthew Wolff 5 $3,097,000 $62,500 $3,159,500 12. Talor Gooch 6 $3,022,286 $3,000,000 $6,022,286 13. Joaquin Niemann 3 $2,999,286 N/A $2,999,286 14. Sergio Garcia 6 $2,728,786 $1,000,000 $3,728,786 15. Lee Westwood 6 $2,608,200 $625,000 $3,233,200 16. Hennie Du Plessis 3 $2,405,000 $1,125,000 $3,530,000 17. Paul Casey 4 $2,164,200 $750,000 $2,914,200 18. Richard Bland 6 $2,131,833 $500,000 $2,631,833 19. Anirban Lahiri 3 $2,113,500 $750,000 $2,863,500 20. Sam Horsfield 6 $2,003,000 $625,000 $2,628,000 21. Sihwan Kim 5 $1,922,000 N/A $1,922,000 22. Bryson DeChambeau 5 $1,776,750 $750,000 $2,526,750 23. Abraham Ancer 5 $1,770,500 $1,000,000 $2,770,500 24. Laurie Canter 6 $1,750,950 $250,000 $2,000,950 25. Brooks Koepka 5 $1,651,100 $375,000 $2,026,100 26. Kevin Na 6 $1,543,286 N/A $1,543,286 27. James Piot 6 $1,513,500 N/A $1,513,500 28. Ian Poulter 6 $1,472,333 $625,000 $2,097,333 29. Martin Kaymer 6 $1,415,800 $125,000 $1,540,800 30. Chase Koepka 6 $1,414,250 $375,000 $1,789,250 31. Phil Mickelson 6 $1,368,850 $62,500 $1,431,350 32. Justin Harding 3 $1,319,167 N/A $1,319,167 33. Turk Pettit 6 $1,303,000 N/A $1,303,000 34. Charles Howell III 4 $1,222,833 $750,000 $1,972,833 35. Matt Jones 6 $1,216,200 $62,500 $1,278,700 36. Graeme McDowell 6 $1,208,667 $125,000 $1,333,667 37. Jinichiro Kozuma 3 $1,205,000 N/A $1,205,000 38. Jason Kokrak 4 $1,162,000 $375,000 $1,537,000 39. Scott Vincent 6 $1,117,700 N/A $1,117,700 40. Phachara Khongwatmai 6 $1,069,333 $375,000 $1,444,333 41. Harold Varner III 3 $1,058,500 N/A $1,058,500 42. Adrian Otaegui 3 $1,044,500 N/A $1,044,500 43. Sadom Kaewkanjana 6 $1,024,286 N/A $1,024,286 44. Bernd Wiesberger 6 $928,500 $62,500 $991,000 45. Shaun Norris 6 $875,000 N/A $875,000 46. Jediah Morgan 6 $865,286 N/A $865,286 47. Wade Ormsby 6 $863,000 $62,500 $925,500 48. Hudson Swafford 6 $860,000 N/A $860,000 49. Pat Perez 5 $837,000 $3,000,000 $3,837,000 50. Marc Leishman 3 $761,000 $62,500 $824,500 51. Oliver Bekker 1 $737,500 N/A $737,500 52. Cameron Tringale 3 $647,700 $62,500 $710,200 53. Ryosuke Kinoshita 3 $624,000 N/A $624,000 54. Hideto Tanihara 4 $603,600 N/A $603,600 55. Yuki Inamori 2 $501,000 N/A $501,000 56. Travis Smyth 3 $471,000 $375,000 $846,000 57. David Puig 3 $404,000 N/A $404,000 58. Ian Snyman 2 $316,000 N/A $316,000 59. Pablo Larrazabal 1 $315,000 N/A $315,000 60. Blake Windred 2 $263,000 N/A $263,000 61. Itthipat Buranatanyarat 2 $249,000 N/A $249,000 62. JC Ritchie 1 $226,000 N/A $226,000 63. Viraj Madappa 1 $154,000 N/A $154,000 64. Kevin Yuan 1 $146,000 N/A $146,000 65. Shergo Al Kurdi 1 $144,000 $125,000 $269,000 T66. Oliver Fisher 1 $136,000 N/A $136,000 T66. a-Ratchanon Chantananuwat 1 $136,000 N/A $136,000 68. Andy Ogletree 1 $120,000 N/A $120,000

