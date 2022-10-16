LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Scores

|Sunday
|At The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
|King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70
|Final Round
|(x-won on the third playoff hole)
x-Brooks Koepka, $4,000,000 62-67-69_198
Peter Uihlein, $2,125,000 65-63-70_198
Joaquin Niemann, $1,275,000 68-66-65_199
Sergio Garcia, $1,275,000 67-64-68_199
Matthew Wolff, $816,667 68-66-66_200
Dustin Johnson, $816,667 68-65-67_200
Paul Casey, $816,667 68-64-68_200
Bernd Wiesberger, $602,500 68-68-65_201
Charl Schwartzel, $602,500 64-67-70_201
Anirban Lahiri, $550,000 67-66-69_202
Abraham Ancer, $550,000 67-65-70_202
Talor Gooch, $289,714 69-67-67_203
Jediah Morgan, $289,714 67-68-68_203
Chase Koepka, $289,714 68-67-68_203
Lee Westwood, $289,714 67-68-68_203
Graeme McDowell, $289,714 70-65-68_203
Patrick Reed, $289,714 65-69-69_203
Carlos Ortiz, $289,714 66-68-69_203
Charles Howell III, $210,000 70-68-66_204
Sihwan Kim, $210,000 68-65-71_204
Bryson Dechambeau, $172,500 70-67-68_205
Cameron Smith, $172,500 68-69-68_205
Jason Kokrak, $172,500 70-65-70_205
James Piot, $172,500 66-67-72_205
Phachara Khongwatmai, $164,000 68-71-67_206
Richard Bland, $164,000 71-67-68_206
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, $164,000 69-67-70_206
Branden Grace, $156,000 71-69-67_207
Sam Horsfield, $156,000 69-70-68_207
Laurie Canter, $156,000 71-68-68_207
Louis Oosthuizen, $156,000 68-70-69_207
Ian Poulter, $156,000 68-68-71_207
Harold Varner III, $149,000 68-69-71_208
Hideto Tanihara, $149,000 65-71-72_208
Marc Leishman, $144,000 67-73-69_209
Wade Ormsby, $144,000 70-68-71_209
Phil Mickelson, $144,000 67-71-71_209
Henrik Stenson, $138,000 70-75-66_211
Sadom Kaewkanjana, $138,000 72-68-71_211
Turk Pettit, $138,000 66-70-75_211
Hudson Swafford, $131,000 72-71-69_212
Cameron Tringale, $131,000 75-67-70_212
Scott Vincent, $131,000 69-71-72_212
Shaun Norris, $131,000 69-69-74_212
Matt Jones, $126,000 74-69-70_213
Pat Perez, $124,000 72-67-77_216
|Withdrew
Martin Kaymer, $121,000 69-66_135
Kevin NA, $121,000 70_70
|Teams Scores
Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka), $3,000,000 -33
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra), $1,500,000 -27
Crushers GC (B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri), $250,000 -26
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez), $250,000 -26
Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) -25
Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) -20
Majesticks GC (L.Westwood, I.Poulter, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -18
Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, R.Bland) -18
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris) -18
Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby) -12
Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Pettit) -12
Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) -11
