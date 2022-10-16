LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Scores

Sunday At The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,200;…

Sunday At The Royal Greens Golf and Country Club King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70 Final Round (x-won on the third playoff hole)

x-Brooks Koepka, $4,000,000 62-67-69_198

Peter Uihlein, $2,125,000 65-63-70_198

Joaquin Niemann, $1,275,000 68-66-65_199

Sergio Garcia, $1,275,000 67-64-68_199

Matthew Wolff, $816,667 68-66-66_200

Dustin Johnson, $816,667 68-65-67_200

Paul Casey, $816,667 68-64-68_200

Bernd Wiesberger, $602,500 68-68-65_201

Charl Schwartzel, $602,500 64-67-70_201

Anirban Lahiri, $550,000 67-66-69_202

Abraham Ancer, $550,000 67-65-70_202

Talor Gooch, $289,714 69-67-67_203

Jediah Morgan, $289,714 67-68-68_203

Chase Koepka, $289,714 68-67-68_203

Lee Westwood, $289,714 67-68-68_203

Graeme McDowell, $289,714 70-65-68_203

Patrick Reed, $289,714 65-69-69_203

Carlos Ortiz, $289,714 66-68-69_203

Charles Howell III, $210,000 70-68-66_204

Sihwan Kim, $210,000 68-65-71_204

Bryson Dechambeau, $172,500 70-67-68_205

Cameron Smith, $172,500 68-69-68_205

Jason Kokrak, $172,500 70-65-70_205

James Piot, $172,500 66-67-72_205

Phachara Khongwatmai, $164,000 68-71-67_206

Richard Bland, $164,000 71-67-68_206

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, $164,000 69-67-70_206

Branden Grace, $156,000 71-69-67_207

Sam Horsfield, $156,000 69-70-68_207

Laurie Canter, $156,000 71-68-68_207

Louis Oosthuizen, $156,000 68-70-69_207

Ian Poulter, $156,000 68-68-71_207

Harold Varner III, $149,000 68-69-71_208

Hideto Tanihara, $149,000 65-71-72_208

Marc Leishman, $144,000 67-73-69_209

Wade Ormsby, $144,000 70-68-71_209

Phil Mickelson, $144,000 67-71-71_209

Henrik Stenson, $138,000 70-75-66_211

Sadom Kaewkanjana, $138,000 72-68-71_211

Turk Pettit, $138,000 66-70-75_211

Hudson Swafford, $131,000 72-71-69_212

Cameron Tringale, $131,000 75-67-70_212

Scott Vincent, $131,000 69-71-72_212

Shaun Norris, $131,000 69-69-74_212

Matt Jones, $126,000 74-69-70_213

Pat Perez, $124,000 72-67-77_216

Withdrew

Martin Kaymer, $121,000 69-66_135

Kevin NA, $121,000 70_70

Teams Scores

Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka), $3,000,000 -33

Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra), $1,500,000 -27

Crushers GC (B.Dechambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri), $250,000 -26

4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Reed, T.Gooch, P.Perez), $250,000 -26

Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) -25

Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) -20

Majesticks GC (L.Westwood, I.Poulter, H.Stenson, S.Horsfield) -18

Cleeks GC (M.Kaymer, G.McDowell, L.Canter, R.Bland) -18

Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris) -18

Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby) -12

Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Pettit) -12

Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) -11

