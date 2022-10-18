RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Home » Sports » Leipzig, Frankfurt, Mainz all…

Leipzig, Frankfurt, Mainz all ease to German Cup wins

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Leipzig booked its place in the third round of the German Cup with a 4-0 win at home over second-division team Hamburger SV, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz also progressed on Tuesday.

Two goals in three minutes from Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen set Leipzig on its way and Mohamed Simakan and Benjamin Henrichs completed the win in the second half.

Leipzig defeated Freiburg in the final last season for the club’s first major trophy after its founding in 2009.

Early goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Hrvoje Smolcic helped a weakened Frankfurt team ease to a 2-0 win at fifth-tier team Stuttgarter Kickers, while Mainz also had little trouble with a 3-0 win at Lübeck, which plays at fourth-tier level.

Also, second-division club Nuremberg won 1-0 at third-division rival Waldhof Mannheim.

Borussia Mönchengladbach was among the Bundesliga teams playing later.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up