RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
Home » Sports » Lazio wins at Fiorentina…

Lazio wins at Fiorentina 4-0 to move to 3rd in Serie A

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 4:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina got a blast of Lazio’s impressive domestic form when the visitor won 4-0 and moved into third place in Serie A on Monday.

Ciro Immobile scored one and set up another while Sergej Milinković-Savić also starred with two assists in a fourth straight league victory for Lazio, which has 14 goals in those matches and conceded none.

Lazio moved three points behind Serie A leader Napoli and one below Atalanta. It is above Udinese and defending champion AC Milan on goal difference. Head-to-head is the first tiebreaker at the end of the season.

Fiorentina, in contrast, has won just one of its last eight Serie A matches and sits 13th, just four points off the bottom three.

Matías Vecino headed in a corner at the near post in the 11th minute and Mattia Zaccagni doubled the lead in the 25th with another header on a Milinković-Savić cross.

Immobile hit the crossbar in the second half then set up substitute Luis Alberto late on and capped a great night in stoppage time when Milinković-Savić ran onto a through ball and backheeled it for the Italy forward to slot home.

It has been a different story in Europe for Lazio, which beat Feyenoord in its Europa League opener but was thrashed at Midtjylland 5-1 and drew at Sturm Graz 0-0.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

DoD CIO turns up cyber heat on weapons systems development

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up