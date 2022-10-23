RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’ | Warplane crashes in Siberia | Threats to Norway's infrastructure | Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians
Home » Sports » Kubalik has goal, 2…

Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday.

Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0.

Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves.

Larkin snapped a rebound past Gibson for a power-play goal at 2:02 of the first. It was his 150th career goal.

Zegras tied it at 5:31 as he poked a loose puck past Husso.

Perron scored on a power play from the left circle with 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the first with his team-leading fourth of the season.

Veleno redirected the puck past Gibson for his first of the season at 4:07 of the second to make it 3-1.

Kubalik’s shot from the right circle beat Gibson at 4:14 of the third with the Red Wings’ third power-play goal of the game. Söderblom capped the scoring with 5:36 remaining.

PENALTY-KILLING

The Red Wings are 17 for 17 on the penalty kill this season.

MILESTONES

Red Wings D Filip Hronek played in his 250th career game. … Oskar Sundqvist’s assist on Kubalik’s goal marked the 100th point of his career. … Ducks broadcaster Dan Wood called his 1,000th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

Red Wings: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up