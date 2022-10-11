RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
Home » Sports » Klopp says Diaz out…

Klopp says Diaz out for 6-8 weeks, Alexander-Arnold 2 weeks

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Liverpool winger Luis Diaz will be out for up to two months and teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold could be missing for two weeks after manager Jurgen Klopp gave injury updates on two of his key players on Tuesday.

Both players were hurt in the first half of Liverpool’s 3-2 loss at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Diaz injured his left knee, with Klopp estimating that the Colombia international will be out for “six to eight” weeks. That means Diaz will not return until after the World Cup, for which Colombia hasn’t qualified.

Alexander-Arnold didn’t emerge for the second half against Arsenal because of an ankle problem.

“Two weeks I’ve heard,” Klopp said, “but we have to see if that is right. That is the information I have got — I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say this.”

That timeframe at least means Alexander-Arnold, the England right back, will be back well before the World Cup begins.

Liverpool plays at Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

Human-centered design at the heart of VA's CX initiatives

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up