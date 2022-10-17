RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Kirby Dach scores in OT as Canadiens beat Penguins 3-2

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 10:23 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored 3:09 into overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Cole Caufield also scored, and Kaiden Guhle had two assists.

After Jeff Petry was sent off in overtime for cross-checking for his third penalty of the game, Dach got a pass from Sean Monahan and beat Casey DeSmith for the power-play goal.

It was Dach’s first goal since he was acquired in a July trade with Chicago.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals for Pittsburgh, and Bryan Rust had two assists. DeSmith made 36 saves.

Crosby was held off the scoresheet. The center had a goal and two assists in each of the Penguins’ first two games — both victories.

Samuel Montembeault stopped 26 shots for Montreal.

The Penguins nearly jumped out to an early lead. Danton Heinen grabbed a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and surprised Montembeault with a wrist shot, but a video review showed the puck hit both goalposts without crossing the goal line.

After a scoreless first period, Malkin got his second goal of the season 3:52 into the second. He converted a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Marcus Pettersson.

Malkin recorded his second goal of the game four minutes later. The center hopped on Montembeault’s rebound in the slot to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.

The Canadiens cut the deficit to one early in the third. Suzuki broke into the offensive zone and hit the post with a wrist shot, but the captain rounded the net to grab his own rebound and tapped it in.

With 2:26 remaining, the Canadiens called a timeout and pulled Montembeault. Jonathan Drouin then found Caufield with a cross-ice pass, and Caufield tied it at 2.

PETRY RETURNS

Petry played his first game at the Bell Centre in a Penguins uniform. The 34-year-old defenseman was booed on his first touch of the puck.

During a commercial break in the first period, the Canadiens showed a video honoring Petry’s eight seasons in Montreal. He received a nice ovation, only to be booed seconds later on his next shift.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

