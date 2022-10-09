RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Kipruto, Chepngetich win 2022 Chicago Marathon

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 2:54 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.

Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 — 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. John Korir of Kenya was third at 2:05:01.

Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29, followed by Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya at 2:20:52.

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division in 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. was the top woman in 1:45:48.

