Kickoff in Marseille-Sporting game delayed due to traffic

The Associated Press

October 4, 2022, 12:56 PM

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The Champions League match between Marseille and Sporting Lisbon was delayed by 15 minutes Tuesday after the bus carrying the visiting team’s players was caught in traffic and arrived late at the stadium.

The match in Group D was initially scheduled to start at 1645 GMT at the Velodrome stadium in the French port city.

The game will be played without fans because of the crowd trouble during Eintracht Frankfurt’s 1-0 win at Marseille last month.

Sporting has beaten Frankfurt and Tottenham in its opening matches without conceding. Marseille, on the other hand, is in last place and has yet to score.

