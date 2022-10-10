RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
Home » Sports » Kante still has hamstring…

Kante still has hamstring problems ahead of World Cup

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 3:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has suffered a fresh setback in his fight to shake off his latest hamstring injury.

The France midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday ahead of Chelsea’s match against AC Milan in the Champions League after having what manager Graham Potter said was a “reaction in training.”

Kante has been out of action since Aug. 14 when he sustained a hamstring problem in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the English Premier League.

The 31-year-old World Cup winner has been beset by hamstring and knee trouble in the last few years and might be a fitness doubt for France’s title defense in Qatar next month.

“It’s not ideal, disappointing for him and us, but we have to wait and see the extent of it, and go from there,” Potter said.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal employees have more paid time off from OPM to get COVID-19 booster shots

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up