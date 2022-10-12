RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations | A ‘genocidal terror attack’ | NATO cautious to avoid war | Nuke plant loses power
Jets sign 1st-round pick Brad Lambert to a 3-year deal

The Associated Press

October 12, 2022, 10:52 PM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets signed first-round pick Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Finnish forward’s deal carries an average annual value of $1.2 million at the NHL level. He was drafted 30th overall in July.

Winnipeg assigned Lambert to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after he had a goal and an assist in three preseason games. He had four goals and six assists in 49 games last season the Finnish Elite League.

