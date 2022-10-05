HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Higuaín scores 2 goals to help Miami clinch playoff spot

The Associated Press

October 5, 2022, 11:05 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored two goals in his first match since announcing he will retire after the season, and Inter Miami clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Higuaín gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute and his penalty kick in the 52nd made it 3-0.

The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 16 league goals this season, including 14 in his last 16 matches, and 29 goals in 66 games with Miami.

Miami (14-13-6) also got goals from Ariel Lassiter and Leonardo Campana.

Ercan Kara scored the lone goal for Orlando (13-14-6) to cap the scoring in the 71st minute.

Both teams play Sunday, with Miami hosting Montreal while Orlando hosts the Columbus Crew.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

