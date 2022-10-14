RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia evacuates Kherson as Ukraine advances | Ukraine gets more air defense pledges | NATO warns Russia | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Sports » Hidalgo cards 63 to…

Hidalgo cards 63 to share 3-way lead at Andalucía Masters

The Associated Press

October 14, 2022, 2:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo shot an 8-under 63 to grab part of a three-way lead of the Andalucía Masters after two rounds on Friday.

The Spaniard sunk eight birdies on an error-free day at Valderrama to join overnight leader Min Woo Lee and Adrian Otaegui on 9 under par.

“I made every putt today and that was the key,” Hidalgo said. “The support was amazing. It’s the first time I’ve played with so many people following me. I was a bit nervous at times, but it was a great feeling. A 63 is a dream score.”

Lee, who shared the lead with three others after the first round, hit an eagle to go with three birdies and a bogey for a 67.

Joakim Lagergren was three shots back in fourth heading into the weekend.

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion at Valderrama, missed the cut after he carded a 3-over 74 for a second straight day. Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player at the Andalucia Masters at No. 10.

The Andalucia Masters is the second of three consecutive European tour events in Spain.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA extends EHR delay to June 2023 after review finds more system problems

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up