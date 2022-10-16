RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Guardiola says Liverpool fans threw coins at him

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 2:21 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola says coins were thrown at him during Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The City manager remonstrated angrily with a section of the Anfield crowd after Phil Foden saw a goal ruled out when VAR invited referee Anthony Taylor to review the pitchside monitor.

Guardiola repeatedly gesticulated at fans in the immediate aftermath and later said coins were thrown in his direction.

“Next time they will do it better,” he said in the post-match news conference. “They didn’t get me. They try it again next year.

“All these coins, they tried, but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago.”

Guardiola was referring to an incident when Liverpool fans attacked City’s team bus ahead of a Champions League match in 2018.

Asked if he had enticed a reaction from the home supporters, Guardiola said: “They shout, we shout more.”

And he was clearly still angered by Foden’s goal being disallowed after Taylor spotted a foul on Fabinho in the build-up.

“This is Anfield,” he said.

Mo Salah’s 76th-minute goal proved the decisive moment on a dramatic day when Jurgen Klopp was shown a red card for angrily charging out of his technical area.

Defeat for City leaves Guardiola’s team four points behind leader Arsenal, which won 1-0 at Leeds earlier Sunday.

