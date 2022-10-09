RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russian strike kills 12 | Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill | Destruction of Ukraine culture | Nuke risk highest since '62
Home » Sports » Gazdag's hat trick leads…

Gazdag’s hat trick leads Union to top seed in MLS East

The Associated Press

October 9, 2022, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag scored three goals and the Philadelphia Union wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating FC Toronto 4-0 on Sunday.

The Union came into Decision Day needing a victory to assure themselves of the No. 1 seed, homefield advantage and a bye in the first round of the playoffs. A tie or a loss could have left the door open for Montreal to take first place.

Gazdag left little doubt, scoring in the 4th minute and assisting on Mikael Uhre’s goal in the 42nd minute as Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead at intermission.

In the second half, Gazdag scored on a penalty kick at 60 minutes and finished off the hat trick three minutes later.

Toronto did not have a shot on goal.

The Union improved to 19-5-10 and Toronto dropped to 9-18-7.

The Union finished with 67 points to Montreal’s 65. Montreal defeated Miami 3-1.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up