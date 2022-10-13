RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Kyiv area hit by kamikaze drones | US weapons Ukraine will or won't get | NATO holds nuclear talks amid war tension | A ‘genocidal terror attack’
Gallardo to leave as River Plate coach after 8 years

The Associated Press

October 13, 2022, 2:43 PM

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Marcelo Gallardo is leaving his job as coach of River Plate after eight years and 14 titles.

The Argentinian coach said Thursday he will not be extending his contract when it expires in December.

“It is one of my toughest decisions,” the 46-year-old Gallardo said in a press conference. “Everything has an ending, it is time to end a very worthwhile cycle.”

Among the club’s titles under Gallardo was the 2018 Copa Libertadores against rival Boca Juniors in the final. They have not won any trophies this season, however.

Gallardo, a former player of the Argentinian club, took over as River Plate coach in May 2014 after a brief spell at Uruguay’s Nacional. He led a revival of the team that had been relegated in 2011 and underwent a long title drought in international tournaments.

River sold several key players to European clubs in recent years, making the team less competitive.

Gallardo has been linked to European clubs, but he did not discuss his future during the press conference.

