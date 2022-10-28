Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Will Smith.…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Will Smith.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Nick Nelson and SS Nick Maton. Reassigned LHP Bailey Falter to the minor leagues.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LS Charley Hughlett to a four-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced a mutual agreement with DE Robert Quinn to void final years of contract making him a unrestricted free agent.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Mike Reilly from Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated LW Boris Katchouk from injured reserve.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned D Ben Harpur to Hartford (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassgined F Ozzy Wiesblat to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Michael DiPietro from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Alex Alexeyev to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS – Loaned D Adam Karashik to Reading (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Anthony Repaci from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

ECHL

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired F Riley Mckay.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired D Cole MacDonald.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed M Sota Kitahara to a two-year contract with club options for 2025 and 2026.

MLS Next Pro

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed F Malcolm Fry to a MLS Next Pro professional contract.

COLLEGE

HASTINGS — Announced the retirement of Brett Wells as director of human performance and athletic management.

WPI — Named Brendan Casey head baseball coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.