Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Will Smith.
|National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Nick Nelson and SS Nick Maton. Reassigned LHP Bailey Falter to the minor leagues.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LS Charley Hughlett to a four-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Announced a mutual agreement with DE Robert Quinn to void final years of contract making him a unrestricted free agent.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Mike Reilly from Providence (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated LW Boris Katchouk from injured reserve.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Loaned D Ben Harpur to Hartford (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassgined F Ozzy Wiesblat to San Jose (AHL) from Wichita (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Michael DiPietro from Abbotsford (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned D Alex Alexeyev to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Jake Theut to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS – Loaned D Adam Karashik to Reading (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Anthony Repaci from Worcester (ECHL) loan.
|ECHL
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Acquired F Riley Mckay.
WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired D Cole MacDonald.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed M Sota Kitahara to a two-year contract with club options for 2025 and 2026.
|MLS Next Pro
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed F Malcolm Fry to a MLS Next Pro professional contract.
|COLLEGE
HASTINGS — Announced the retirement of Brett Wells as director of human performance and athletic management.
WPI — Named Brendan Casey head baseball coach.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.