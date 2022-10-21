RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Friday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 4:56 PM

BASEBALL
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Traded RB Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in exchange for a 2023 second, third and fourth-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick, pending a passed physical.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted LB Khaleke Hudson to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad. Placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated D Jake McCabe off the non-roster list.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed C Eric Staal to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). Assigned LW Vladislav Firstov to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled D Michal Kempny from Coachella Valley (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Patrick Curry from Iowa (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Claimed F Chad Pietroniro off waivers.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NYCFC — Signed D Klevis Haxhari to a professional MLS Next Pro, NYFCII, contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Ryan Meara to a two-year contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.

OLYMPIC SPORTS
United States Bobsled/Skeleton

USABS — Named Matt Antoine head coach of perfomance for the U.S. Skeleton team.

COLLEGE

XAVIER (NO) — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s soccer for the 2023-2024 academic year.

