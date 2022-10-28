MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine Nimitz 35, Spring 21

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 28, Lubbock Cooper 14

¶ Austin Vandegrift 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0

¶ Belton 63, Killeen Chaparral 6

¶ Cedar Hill 41, Mansfield Legacy 0

¶ Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Park 14

¶ Edinburg North 21, Edinburg 3

¶ EP Coronado 35, EP Socorro 0

¶ Grand Prairie 20, Arlington Houston 7

¶ Houston Memorial 23, Houston Stratford 13

¶ Humble Summer Creek 24, Houston King 21

¶ Katy Tompkins 65, Jordan 14

¶ Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen 7

¶ Klein 27, Klein Forest 14

¶ La Joya 35, Edinburg Economedes 7

¶ League City Clear Creek 17, Dickinson 14

¶ Leander Rouse 45, Pflugerville 7

¶ Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0

¶ McAllen 40, McAllen Rowe 21

¶ Odessa Permian 43, San Angelo Central 31

¶ Pearland Dawson 23, Alief Elsik 16

¶ Round Rock 48, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21

¶ SA Churchill 29, SA Northside Marshall 3

¶ San Benito 36, Los Fresnos 7

¶ Spring Westfield 48, Aldine Davis 0

¶ The Woodlands 42, Willis 28

¶ Waxahachie 39, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31

¶ Weslaco East 30, Brownsville Pace 7

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 49, Odessa 42

CLASS 5A=

¶ Amarillo 17, Abilene 10

¶ Angleton 22, Magnolia West 21

¶ CC Flour Bluff 57, Brownsville Porter 0

¶ CC King 34, CC Moody 15

¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 29, Hidalgo 10

¶ College Station 38, A&M Consolidated 28

¶ Denton Braswell 28, Little Elm 21

¶ Donna 14, Donna North 7

¶ Ennis 28, Burleson 17

¶ Galveston Ball 83, Houston Northside 0

¶ Grapevine 28, FW Arlington Heights 7

¶ Gregory-Portland 59, Pharr Valley View 3

¶ Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 7

¶ Lubbock Coronado 16, Lubbock Monterey 12

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13

¶ Mansfield Timberview 59, N. Richland Hills Richland 24

¶ Midlothian 27, Killeen Ellison 13

¶ Montgomery 21, Rosenberg Lamar 7

¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 31, Rockport-Fulton 10

¶ PSJA Memorial 22, Mission Memorial 21

¶ SA Highlands 41, SA Houston 21

¶ SA Southwest 28, Laredo Cigarroa 14

¶ Texas City 23, Santa Fe 7

¶ Uvalde 31, SA Memorial 6

¶ WF Rider 56, Plainview 7

CLASS 4A=

¶ Argyle 38, Denton 0

¶ Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27

¶ Bellville 60, Wharton 14

¶ Boerne 34, Somerset 14

¶ Brownwood 47, Andrews 3

¶ Canyon 22, Dumas 21

¶ Carthage 41, Van 15

¶ Celina 38, Dallas Pinkston 7

¶ China Spring 48, Waxahachie Life 7

¶ Decatur 28, Mineral Wells 7

¶ Devine 29, Pearsall 22

¶ Geronimo Navarro 74, Austin Achieve 0

¶ Godley 32, Hillsboro 16

¶ Graham 21, Midland Greenwood 14

¶ Hereford 35, Canyon Randall 24

¶ Hondo 30, Cotulla 6

¶ Iowa Park 44, Clyde 7

¶ La Vernia 28, Beeville Jones 27

¶ Liberty Hill 61, Bastrop 7

¶ Midlothian Heritage 52, Arlington Seguin 20

¶ Monahans 75, Clint Mountain View 14

¶ Nevada Community 37, Mabank 14

¶ Perryton 35, Borger 26

¶ Port Isabel 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0

¶ Poteet 23, Crystal City 9

¶ Silsbee 70, Bridge City 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Abernathy 24, Stanton 0

¶ Bangs 34, Hamilton 27

¶ Big Lake Reagan County 34, Anthony 6

¶ Brady 22, San Angelo Grape Creek 19

¶ Breckenridge 33, Bowie 0

¶ Buffalo 48, Florence 0

¶ Buna 53, Cleveland Tarkington 0

¶ Bushland 62, Dalhart 6

¶ Canadian 66, Tulia 7

¶ Childress 63, Dimmitt 0

¶ Cisco 41, Anson 6

¶ Coleman 50, De Leon 0

¶ Comanche 42, Merkel 14

¶ East Chambers 47, Hardin 0

¶ Eastland 35, Dublin 27

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 35, Boling 24

¶ Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7

¶ Friona 14, Spearman 10

¶ Ganado 70, Skidmore-Tynan 0

¶ Groesbeck 36, Eustace 18

¶ Hooks 28, De Kalb 24

¶ Idalou 17, Littlefield 13

¶ Johnson City 56, Junction 14

¶ Lexington 20, Rogers 0

¶ New Waverly 61, Kountze 6

¶ San Diego 21, Rio Hondo 14

¶ Shallowater 48, Muleshoe 20

¶ Taft 29, Banquete 6

¶ Tolar 56, Goldthwaite 0

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Vernon 7

¶ Van Vleck 15, East Bernard 14

¶ Wall 10, Early 7

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 55, Hamlin 6

¶ Alto 30, Cushing 6

¶ Archer City 27, Petrolia 7

¶ Bremond 49, Bartlett 0

¶ Clarendon 23, Shamrock 20

¶ Colmesneil 42, Hull-Daisetta 0

¶ Cross Plains 61, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

¶ Deweyville 62, Sabine Pass 0

¶ Falls City 41, Runge 12

¶ Farwell 68, Stinnett West Texas 0

¶ Floydada 35, Post 34

¶ Granger 28, Milano 0

¶ Gruver 28, Boys Ranch 24

¶ Haskell 49, Electra 6

¶ Jewett Leon 41, Saratoga West Hardin 20

¶ Leakey 63, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 42

¶ Marlin 32, Rosebud-Lott 18

¶ Memphis 16, Wheeler 6

¶ Olney 56, Colorado City 0

¶ Panhandle 72, Sanford-Fritch 0

¶ Refugio 47, Kenedy 13

¶ Roby 59, Rotan 34

¶ Sabinal 46, Center Point 0

¶ Stratford 61, Amarillo Highland Park 6

¶ Sudan 25, Bovina 23

¶ Sunray 48, Booker 20

¶ Wellington 56, Quanah 8

¶ Wink 41, Sterling City 7

CLASS 1A=

¶ Aspermont 67, Guthrie 18

¶ Blackwell 66, Bronte 20

¶ Blanket 58, Sidney 28

¶ Bluff Dale 57, Cranfills Gap 12

¶ Fort Davis 64, Marfa 14

¶ Garden City 54, Ackerly Sands 6

¶ Groom 52, Lefors 0

¶ Happy 70, Wildorado 0

¶ Hedley 58, Darrouzett 0

¶ Imperial Buena Vista 40, Van Horn 30

¶ Iredell 70, Walnut Springs 22

¶ Jonesboro 65, May 40

¶ Knox City 50, Turkey Valley 18

¶ Loraine 55, Trent 0

¶ Medina 64, McDade 0

¶ Mertzon Irion County 56, Menard 8

¶ Miami 40, McLean 38

¶ Milford 30, Covington 22

¶ Nazareth 50, Claude 0

¶ New Home 60, Morton 0

¶ O’Donnell 62, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Oglesby 42, Calvert 32

¶ Paducah 55, Crowell 8

¶ Rankin 44, Borden County 34

¶ Robert Lee 64, Eden 19

¶ Santa Anna 62, Evant 14

¶ Spur 58, Vernon Northside 8

¶ Strawn 59, Forestburg 14

¶ Westbrook 58, Ira 12

¶ Whitharral 54, Lazbuddie 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Baytown Christian 68, Divine Savior Academy 20

¶ Bryan Allen Academy 60, Houston Westbury Christian 13

¶ Bulverde Bracken 54, Cedar Park Summit 0

¶ Houston Kinkaid 38, Houston St. John’s 28

¶ Houston Second Baptist 59, Beaumont Kelly 7

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 52, Midland Holy Cross 6

¶ Marble Falls Faith 38, Round Rock Christian 32

¶ Muenster Sacred Heart 49, Waco Reicher 7

¶ SA Holy Cross 39, CC John Paul 6

¶ The Woodlands Christian 24, Houston Lutheran South 6

OTHER=

¶ Alpine def. Tornillo , forfeit

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 0

¶ Amarillo PCHEA 28, Lubbock Home School Titans 14

¶ Arlington St. Paul 64, Waco Methodist 18

¶ Austin SPC 51, Joshua Johnson County 0

¶ CC Arlington Heights Christian 56, CC Annapolis 7

¶ Cherokee def. Brookesmith , forfeit

¶ Fulshear 9, Manvel 7

¶ Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills def. SA Lutheran , forfeit

¶ San Angelo Texas Leadership 34, Ballinger 27

¶ Second Baptist School University Model def. Grace Christian , forfeit

¶ Tomball Rosehill def. Houston Lutheran North , forfeit

¶ Wilson def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Azle vs. FW South Hills, ccd.

Bellaire Episcopal vs. Tomball Homeschool, ccd.

Dallas Lakehill vs. Wylie Prep, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up