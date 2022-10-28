PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Nimitz 35, Spring 21
¶ Amarillo Tascosa 28, Lubbock Cooper 14
¶ Austin Vandegrift 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0
¶ Belton 63, Killeen Chaparral 6
¶ Cedar Hill 41, Mansfield Legacy 0
¶ Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Park 14
¶ Edinburg North 21, Edinburg 3
¶ EP Coronado 35, EP Socorro 0
¶ Grand Prairie 20, Arlington Houston 7
¶ Houston Memorial 23, Houston Stratford 13
¶ Humble Summer Creek 24, Houston King 21
¶ Katy Tompkins 65, Jordan 14
¶ Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen 7
¶ Klein 27, Klein Forest 14
¶ La Joya 35, Edinburg Economedes 7
¶ League City Clear Creek 17, Dickinson 14
¶ Leander Rouse 45, Pflugerville 7
¶ Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0
¶ McAllen 40, McAllen Rowe 21
¶ Odessa Permian 43, San Angelo Central 31
¶ Pearland Dawson 23, Alief Elsik 16
¶ Round Rock 48, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21
¶ SA Churchill 29, SA Northside Marshall 3
¶ San Benito 36, Los Fresnos 7
¶ Spring Westfield 48, Aldine Davis 0
¶ The Woodlands 42, Willis 28
¶ Waxahachie 39, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31
¶ Weslaco East 30, Brownsville Pace 7
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 49, Odessa 42
CLASS 5A=
¶ Amarillo 17, Abilene 10
¶ Angleton 22, Magnolia West 21
¶ CC Flour Bluff 57, Brownsville Porter 0
¶ CC King 34, CC Moody 15
¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 29, Hidalgo 10
¶ College Station 38, A&M Consolidated 28
¶ Denton Braswell 28, Little Elm 21
¶ Donna 14, Donna North 7
¶ Ennis 28, Burleson 17
¶ Galveston Ball 83, Houston Northside 0
¶ Grapevine 28, FW Arlington Heights 7
¶ Gregory-Portland 59, Pharr Valley View 3
¶ Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 7
¶ Lubbock Coronado 16, Lubbock Monterey 12
¶ Lucas Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13
¶ Mansfield Timberview 59, N. Richland Hills Richland 24
¶ Midlothian 27, Killeen Ellison 13
¶ Montgomery 21, Rosenberg Lamar 7
¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 31, Rockport-Fulton 10
¶ PSJA Memorial 22, Mission Memorial 21
¶ SA Highlands 41, SA Houston 21
¶ SA Southwest 28, Laredo Cigarroa 14
¶ Texas City 23, Santa Fe 7
¶ Uvalde 31, SA Memorial 6
¶ WF Rider 56, Plainview 7
CLASS 4A=
¶ Argyle 38, Denton 0
¶ Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27
¶ Bellville 60, Wharton 14
¶ Boerne 34, Somerset 14
¶ Brownwood 47, Andrews 3
¶ Canyon 22, Dumas 21
¶ Carthage 41, Van 15
¶ Celina 38, Dallas Pinkston 7
¶ China Spring 48, Waxahachie Life 7
¶ Decatur 28, Mineral Wells 7
¶ Devine 29, Pearsall 22
¶ Geronimo Navarro 74, Austin Achieve 0
¶ Godley 32, Hillsboro 16
¶ Graham 21, Midland Greenwood 14
¶ Hereford 35, Canyon Randall 24
¶ Hondo 30, Cotulla 6
¶ Iowa Park 44, Clyde 7
¶ La Vernia 28, Beeville Jones 27
¶ Liberty Hill 61, Bastrop 7
¶ Midlothian Heritage 52, Arlington Seguin 20
¶ Monahans 75, Clint Mountain View 14
¶ Nevada Community 37, Mabank 14
¶ Perryton 35, Borger 26
¶ Port Isabel 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0
¶ Poteet 23, Crystal City 9
¶ Silsbee 70, Bridge City 0
CLASS 3A=
¶ Abernathy 24, Stanton 0
¶ Bangs 34, Hamilton 27
¶ Big Lake Reagan County 34, Anthony 6
¶ Brady 22, San Angelo Grape Creek 19
¶ Breckenridge 33, Bowie 0
¶ Buffalo 48, Florence 0
¶ Buna 53, Cleveland Tarkington 0
¶ Bushland 62, Dalhart 6
¶ Canadian 66, Tulia 7
¶ Childress 63, Dimmitt 0
¶ Cisco 41, Anson 6
¶ Coleman 50, De Leon 0
¶ Comanche 42, Merkel 14
¶ East Chambers 47, Hardin 0
¶ Eastland 35, Dublin 27
¶ El Maton Tidehaven 35, Boling 24
¶ Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7
¶ Friona 14, Spearman 10
¶ Ganado 70, Skidmore-Tynan 0
¶ Groesbeck 36, Eustace 18
¶ Hooks 28, De Kalb 24
¶ Idalou 17, Littlefield 13
¶ Johnson City 56, Junction 14
¶ Lexington 20, Rogers 0
¶ New Waverly 61, Kountze 6
¶ San Diego 21, Rio Hondo 14
¶ Shallowater 48, Muleshoe 20
¶ Taft 29, Banquete 6
¶ Tolar 56, Goldthwaite 0
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Vernon 7
¶ Van Vleck 15, East Bernard 14
¶ Wall 10, Early 7
CLASS 2A=
¶ Albany 55, Hamlin 6
¶ Alto 30, Cushing 6
¶ Archer City 27, Petrolia 7
¶ Bremond 49, Bartlett 0
¶ Clarendon 23, Shamrock 20
¶ Colmesneil 42, Hull-Daisetta 0
¶ Cross Plains 61, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
¶ Deweyville 62, Sabine Pass 0
¶ Falls City 41, Runge 12
¶ Farwell 68, Stinnett West Texas 0
¶ Floydada 35, Post 34
¶ Granger 28, Milano 0
¶ Gruver 28, Boys Ranch 24
¶ Haskell 49, Electra 6
¶ Jewett Leon 41, Saratoga West Hardin 20
¶ Leakey 63, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 42
¶ Marlin 32, Rosebud-Lott 18
¶ Memphis 16, Wheeler 6
¶ Olney 56, Colorado City 0
¶ Panhandle 72, Sanford-Fritch 0
¶ Refugio 47, Kenedy 13
¶ Roby 59, Rotan 34
¶ Sabinal 46, Center Point 0
¶ Stratford 61, Amarillo Highland Park 6
¶ Sudan 25, Bovina 23
¶ Sunray 48, Booker 20
¶ Wellington 56, Quanah 8
¶ Wink 41, Sterling City 7
CLASS 1A=
¶ Aspermont 67, Guthrie 18
¶ Blackwell 66, Bronte 20
¶ Blanket 58, Sidney 28
¶ Bluff Dale 57, Cranfills Gap 12
¶ Fort Davis 64, Marfa 14
¶ Garden City 54, Ackerly Sands 6
¶ Groom 52, Lefors 0
¶ Happy 70, Wildorado 0
¶ Hedley 58, Darrouzett 0
¶ Imperial Buena Vista 40, Van Horn 30
¶ Iredell 70, Walnut Springs 22
¶ Jonesboro 65, May 40
¶ Knox City 50, Turkey Valley 18
¶ Loraine 55, Trent 0
¶ Medina 64, McDade 0
¶ Mertzon Irion County 56, Menard 8
¶ Miami 40, McLean 38
¶ Milford 30, Covington 22
¶ Nazareth 50, Claude 0
¶ New Home 60, Morton 0
¶ O’Donnell 62, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Oglesby 42, Calvert 32
¶ Paducah 55, Crowell 8
¶ Rankin 44, Borden County 34
¶ Robert Lee 64, Eden 19
¶ Santa Anna 62, Evant 14
¶ Spur 58, Vernon Northside 8
¶ Strawn 59, Forestburg 14
¶ Westbrook 58, Ira 12
¶ Whitharral 54, Lazbuddie 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Baytown Christian 68, Divine Savior Academy 20
¶ Bryan Allen Academy 60, Houston Westbury Christian 13
¶ Bulverde Bracken 54, Cedar Park Summit 0
¶ Houston Kinkaid 38, Houston St. John’s 28
¶ Houston Second Baptist 59, Beaumont Kelly 7
¶ Lubbock Christ The King 52, Midland Holy Cross 6
¶ Marble Falls Faith 38, Round Rock Christian 32
¶ Muenster Sacred Heart 49, Waco Reicher 7
¶ SA Holy Cross 39, CC John Paul 6
¶ The Woodlands Christian 24, Houston Lutheran South 6
OTHER=
¶ Alpine def. Tornillo , forfeit
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 0
¶ Amarillo PCHEA 28, Lubbock Home School Titans 14
¶ Arlington St. Paul 64, Waco Methodist 18
¶ Austin SPC 51, Joshua Johnson County 0
¶ CC Arlington Heights Christian 56, CC Annapolis 7
¶ Cherokee def. Brookesmith , forfeit
¶ Fulshear 9, Manvel 7
¶ Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills def. SA Lutheran , forfeit
¶ San Angelo Texas Leadership 34, Ballinger 27
¶ Second Baptist School University Model def. Grace Christian , forfeit
¶ Tomball Rosehill def. Houston Lutheran North , forfeit
¶ Wilson def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Azle vs. FW South Hills, ccd.
Bellaire Episcopal vs. Tomball Homeschool, ccd.
Dallas Lakehill vs. Wylie Prep, ccd.
