PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 6A= ¶ Aldine Nimitz 35, Spring 21 ¶ Amarillo Tascosa 28, Lubbock Cooper 14 ¶ Austin Vandegrift…

Listen now to WTOP News

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Aldine Nimitz 35, Spring 21

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 28, Lubbock Cooper 14

¶ Austin Vandegrift 34, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 0

¶ Belton 63, Killeen Chaparral 6

¶ Cedar Hill 41, Mansfield Legacy 0

¶ Cypress Falls 48, Cypress Park 14

¶ Edinburg North 21, Edinburg 3

¶ EP Coronado 35, EP Socorro 0

¶ Grand Prairie 20, Arlington Houston 7

¶ Houston Memorial 23, Houston Stratford 13

¶ Humble Summer Creek 24, Houston King 21

¶ Katy Tompkins 65, Jordan 14

¶ Killeen Shoemaker 21, Killeen 7

¶ Klein 27, Klein Forest 14

¶ La Joya 35, Edinburg Economedes 7

¶ League City Clear Creek 17, Dickinson 14

¶ Leander Rouse 45, Pflugerville 7

¶ Mansfield 37, Dallas Skyline 0

¶ McAllen 40, McAllen Rowe 21

¶ Odessa Permian 43, San Angelo Central 31

¶ Pearland Dawson 23, Alief Elsik 16

¶ Round Rock 48, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 21

¶ SA Churchill 29, SA Northside Marshall 3

¶ San Benito 36, Los Fresnos 7

¶ Spring Westfield 48, Aldine Davis 0

¶ The Woodlands 42, Willis 28

¶ Waxahachie 39, Mansfield Lake Ridge 31

¶ Weslaco East 30, Brownsville Pace 7

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 49, Odessa 42

CLASS 5A=

¶ Amarillo 17, Abilene 10

¶ Angleton 22, Magnolia West 21

¶ CC Flour Bluff 57, Brownsville Porter 0

¶ CC King 34, CC Moody 15

¶ CC Tuloso-Midway 29, Hidalgo 10

¶ College Station 38, A&M Consolidated 28

¶ Denton Braswell 28, Little Elm 21

¶ Donna 14, Donna North 7

¶ Ennis 28, Burleson 17

¶ Galveston Ball 83, Houston Northside 0

¶ Grapevine 28, FW Arlington Heights 7

¶ Gregory-Portland 59, Pharr Valley View 3

¶ Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 7

¶ Lubbock Coronado 16, Lubbock Monterey 12

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13

¶ Mansfield Timberview 59, N. Richland Hills Richland 24

¶ Midlothian 27, Killeen Ellison 13

¶ Montgomery 21, Rosenberg Lamar 7

¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 31, Rockport-Fulton 10

¶ PSJA Memorial 22, Mission Memorial 21

¶ SA Highlands 41, SA Houston 21

¶ SA Southwest 28, Laredo Cigarroa 14

¶ Texas City 23, Santa Fe 7

¶ Uvalde 31, SA Memorial 6

¶ WF Rider 56, Plainview 7

CLASS 4A=

¶ Argyle 38, Denton 0

¶ Bay City 28, Iowa Colony 27

¶ Bellville 60, Wharton 14

¶ Boerne 34, Somerset 14

¶ Brownwood 47, Andrews 3

¶ Canyon 22, Dumas 21

¶ Carthage 41, Van 15

¶ Celina 38, Dallas Pinkston 7

¶ China Spring 48, Waxahachie Life 7

¶ Decatur 28, Mineral Wells 7

¶ Devine 29, Pearsall 22

¶ Geronimo Navarro 74, Austin Achieve 0

¶ Godley 32, Hillsboro 16

¶ Graham 21, Midland Greenwood 14

¶ Hereford 35, Canyon Randall 24

¶ Hondo 30, Cotulla 6

¶ Iowa Park 44, Clyde 7

¶ La Vernia 28, Beeville Jones 27

¶ Liberty Hill 61, Bastrop 7

¶ Midlothian Heritage 52, Arlington Seguin 20

¶ Monahans 75, Clint Mountain View 14

¶ Nevada Community 37, Mabank 14

¶ Perryton 35, Borger 26

¶ Port Isabel 45, Rio Grande City La Grulla 0

¶ Poteet 23, Crystal City 9

¶ Silsbee 70, Bridge City 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Abernathy 24, Stanton 0

¶ Bangs 34, Hamilton 27

¶ Big Lake Reagan County 34, Anthony 6

¶ Brady 22, San Angelo Grape Creek 19

¶ Breckenridge 33, Bowie 0

¶ Buffalo 48, Florence 0

¶ Buna 53, Cleveland Tarkington 0

¶ Bushland 62, Dalhart 6

¶ Canadian 66, Tulia 7

¶ Childress 63, Dimmitt 0

¶ Cisco 41, Anson 6

¶ Coleman 50, De Leon 0

¶ Comanche 42, Merkel 14

¶ East Chambers 47, Hardin 0

¶ Eastland 35, Dublin 27

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 35, Boling 24

¶ Franklin 63, Cameron Yoe 7

¶ Friona 14, Spearman 10

¶ Ganado 70, Skidmore-Tynan 0

¶ Groesbeck 36, Eustace 18

¶ Hooks 28, De Kalb 24

¶ Idalou 17, Littlefield 13

¶ Johnson City 56, Junction 14

¶ Lexington 20, Rogers 0

¶ New Waverly 61, Kountze 6

¶ San Diego 21, Rio Hondo 14

¶ Shallowater 48, Muleshoe 20

¶ Taft 29, Banquete 6

¶ Tolar 56, Goldthwaite 0

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Vernon 7

¶ Van Vleck 15, East Bernard 14

¶ Wall 10, Early 7

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 55, Hamlin 6

¶ Alto 30, Cushing 6

¶ Archer City 27, Petrolia 7

¶ Bremond 49, Bartlett 0

¶ Clarendon 23, Shamrock 20

¶ Colmesneil 42, Hull-Daisetta 0

¶ Cross Plains 61, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

¶ Deweyville 62, Sabine Pass 0

¶ Falls City 41, Runge 12

¶ Farwell 68, Stinnett West Texas 0

¶ Floydada 35, Post 34

¶ Granger 28, Milano 0

¶ Gruver 28, Boys Ranch 24

¶ Haskell 49, Electra 6

¶ Jewett Leon 41, Saratoga West Hardin 20

¶ Leakey 63, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 42

¶ Marlin 32, Rosebud-Lott 18

¶ Memphis 16, Wheeler 6

¶ Olney 56, Colorado City 0

¶ Panhandle 72, Sanford-Fritch 0

¶ Refugio 47, Kenedy 13

¶ Roby 59, Rotan 34

¶ Sabinal 46, Center Point 0

¶ Stratford 61, Amarillo Highland Park 6

¶ Sudan 25, Bovina 23

¶ Sunray 48, Booker 20

¶ Wellington 56, Quanah 8

¶ Wink 41, Sterling City 7

CLASS 1A=

¶ Aspermont 67, Guthrie 18

¶ Blackwell 66, Bronte 20

¶ Blanket 58, Sidney 28

¶ Bluff Dale 57, Cranfills Gap 12

¶ Fort Davis 64, Marfa 14

¶ Garden City 54, Ackerly Sands 6

¶ Groom 52, Lefors 0

¶ Happy 70, Wildorado 0

¶ Hedley 58, Darrouzett 0

¶ Imperial Buena Vista 40, Van Horn 30

¶ Iredell 70, Walnut Springs 22

¶ Jonesboro 65, May 40

¶ Knox City 50, Turkey Valley 18

¶ Loraine 55, Trent 0

¶ Medina 64, McDade 0

¶ Mertzon Irion County 56, Menard 8

¶ Miami 40, McLean 38

¶ Milford 30, Covington 22

¶ Nazareth 50, Claude 0

¶ New Home 60, Morton 0

¶ O’Donnell 62, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Oglesby 42, Calvert 32

¶ Paducah 55, Crowell 8

¶ Rankin 44, Borden County 34

¶ Robert Lee 64, Eden 19

¶ Santa Anna 62, Evant 14

¶ Spur 58, Vernon Northside 8

¶ Strawn 59, Forestburg 14

¶ Westbrook 58, Ira 12

¶ Whitharral 54, Lazbuddie 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Baytown Christian 68, Divine Savior Academy 20

¶ Bryan Allen Academy 60, Houston Westbury Christian 13

¶ Bulverde Bracken 54, Cedar Park Summit 0

¶ Houston Kinkaid 38, Houston St. John’s 28

¶ Houston Second Baptist 59, Beaumont Kelly 7

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 52, Midland Holy Cross 6

¶ Marble Falls Faith 38, Round Rock Christian 32

¶ Muenster Sacred Heart 49, Waco Reicher 7

¶ SA Holy Cross 39, CC John Paul 6

¶ The Woodlands Christian 24, Houston Lutheran South 6

OTHER=

¶ Alpine def. Tornillo , forfeit

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 0

¶ Amarillo PCHEA 28, Lubbock Home School Titans 14

¶ Arlington St. Paul 64, Waco Methodist 18

¶ Austin SPC 51, Joshua Johnson County 0

¶ CC Arlington Heights Christian 56, CC Annapolis 7

¶ Cherokee def. Brookesmith , forfeit

¶ Fulshear 9, Manvel 7

¶ Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills def. SA Lutheran , forfeit

¶ San Angelo Texas Leadership 34, Ballinger 27

¶ Second Baptist School University Model def. Grace Christian , forfeit

¶ Tomball Rosehill def. Houston Lutheran North , forfeit

¶ Wilson def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Azle vs. FW South Hills, ccd.

Bellaire Episcopal vs. Tomball Homeschool, ccd.

Dallas Lakehill vs. Wylie Prep, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.