PREP FOOTBALL=
Fargo Shanley 42, Minot 14
NDHSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 11AA=
Century 27, Sheyenne 8
Fargo Davies 35, Legacy 7
Mandan 34, West Fargo 18
Class 11A=
Fargo South 38, Dickinson 12
Grand Forks Red River 40, Wahpeton 7
Jamestown 49, Grand Forks Central 20
Valley City 38, Fargo North 12
