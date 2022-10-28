PREP FOOTBALL= Fargo Shanley 42, Minot 14 NDHSAA Playoffs= Quarterfinal= Class 11AA= Century 27, Sheyenne 8 Fargo Davies 35, Legacy…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Fargo Shanley 42, Minot 14

NDHSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 11AA=

Century 27, Sheyenne 8

Fargo Davies 35, Legacy 7

Mandan 34, West Fargo 18

Class 11A=

Fargo South 38, Dickinson 12

Grand Forks Red River 40, Wahpeton 7

Jamestown 49, Grand Forks Central 20

Valley City 38, Fargo North 12

