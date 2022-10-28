PREP FOOTBALL= Class 5A= First Round= Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9, Waukee Northwest 0 Dowling…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 5A=

First Round=

Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9, Waukee Northwest 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Davenport, West 0

Valley, West Des Moines 15, Pleasant Valley 10

Class 4A=

First Round=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Indianola 35, Bondurant Farrar 13

Iowa City Liberty High School 24, Webster City 14

Lewis Central 60, LeMars 7

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 15

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Fort Madison 7

Class 3A=

First Round=

ADM, Adel 56, Grinnell 0

Harlan 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Humboldt 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7

Solon 42, West Delaware, Manchester 18

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Central Lyon 42, Clarinda 16

OA-BCIG 34, Osage 22

Wahlert, Dubuque 21, West Marshall, State Center 14

Williamsburg 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

Class 1A=

Second Round=

MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Dike-New Hartford 6

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Class A=

Second Round=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35, Southwest Valley 14

Grundy Center 41, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7

Pella Christian 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 30

West Hancock, Britt 16, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 9

8 Man=

Second Round=

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 28

Lenox 34, CAM, Anita 14

Newell-Fonda 35, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 10

St. Mary’s, Remsen 42, West Bend-Mallard 16

WACO, Wayland 48, Central City 12

Ruthven-Ayrshire 28, West Harrison, Mondamin 12

