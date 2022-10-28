PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 5A=
First Round=
Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9, Waukee Northwest 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Davenport, West 0
Valley, West Des Moines 15, Pleasant Valley 10
Class 4A=
First Round=
Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Indianola 35, Bondurant Farrar 13
Iowa City Liberty High School 24, Webster City 14
Lewis Central 60, LeMars 7
North Scott, Eldridge 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 15
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Fort Madison 7
Class 3A=
First Round=
ADM, Adel 56, Grinnell 0
Harlan 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Humboldt 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7
Solon 42, West Delaware, Manchester 18
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Central Lyon 42, Clarinda 16
OA-BCIG 34, Osage 22
Wahlert, Dubuque 21, West Marshall, State Center 14
Williamsburg 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7
Class 1A=
Second Round=
MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Dike-New Hartford 6
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0
Class A=
Second Round=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35, Southwest Valley 14
Grundy Center 41, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7
Pella Christian 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 30
West Hancock, Britt 16, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 9
8 Man=
Second Round=
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 28
Lenox 34, CAM, Anita 14
Newell-Fonda 35, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 10
St. Mary’s, Remsen 42, West Bend-Mallard 16
WACO, Wayland 48, Central City 12
Ruthven-Ayrshire 28, West Harrison, Mondamin 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.