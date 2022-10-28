MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 28, 2022, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 5A=

First Round=

Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9, Waukee Northwest 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Davenport, West 0

Valley, West Des Moines 15, Pleasant Valley 10

Class 4A=

First Round=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 44, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Indianola 35, Bondurant Farrar 13

Iowa City Liberty High School 24, Webster City 14

Lewis Central 60, LeMars 7

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Epworth, Western Dubuque 15

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Fort Madison 7

Class 3A=

First Round=

ADM, Adel 56, Grinnell 0

Harlan 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Humboldt 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7

Solon 42, West Delaware, Manchester 18

Class 2A=

Second Round=

Central Lyon 42, Clarinda 16

OA-BCIG 34, Osage 22

Wahlert, Dubuque 21, West Marshall, State Center 14

Williamsburg 63, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

Class 1A=

Second Round=

MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Dike-New Hartford 6

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Class A=

Second Round=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35, Southwest Valley 14

Grundy Center 41, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7

Pella Christian 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 30

West Hancock, Britt 16, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 9

8 Man=

Second Round=

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 28

Lenox 34, CAM, Anita 14

Newell-Fonda 35, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 10

St. Mary’s, Remsen 42, West Bend-Mallard 16

WACO, Wayland 48, Central City 12

Ruthven-Ayrshire 28, West Harrison, Mondamin 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up