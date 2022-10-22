PREP FOOTBALL= Adams Central 60, Fairbury 20 Amherst 61, Hershey 7 Archbishop Bergan 41, North Bend Central 36 Arthur County…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 60, Fairbury 20

Amherst 61, Hershey 7

Archbishop Bergan 41, North Bend Central 36

Arthur County 71, Wallace 40

Ashland-Greenwood 34, Platteview 0

Aurora 49, Central City 21

Battle Creek 0, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Bellevue West 42, Papillion-LaVista South 20

Bishop Neumann 49, Aquinas 6

Brady 30, Wauneta-Palisade 22

Centennial 42, Tri County 6

Columbus Lakeview 28, Columbus Scotus 7

Crawford def. Banner County, forfeit

Crete def. Buena Vista, forfeit

David City 39, Louisville 7

Douglas County West 35, Arlington 21

Elkhorn 59, Westview 19

Elkhorn North 27, Blair 26

Elkhorn South 42, Omaha North 6

Fort Calhoun 32, Boys Town 25

Garden County 61, Creek Valley 0

Gordon/Rushville 55, Mitchell 16

Gothenburg 33, Broken Bow 14

Gretna 28, Lincoln East 6

Hastings 19, Gering 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

Hay Springs 34, Cody-Kilgore 28

Holdrege 34, Ogallala 14

Kearney 34, Norfolk 10

Kearney Catholic 45, Gibbon 28

Lincoln Christian 50, Syracuse 28

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 18

Lincoln Pius X 41, Norris 17

Lincoln Southeast 52, South Sioux City 12

Lincoln Southwest 42, Millard North 28

Malcolm 62, Wilber-Clatonia 28

McCook 48, Chadron 28

Millard South 34, Lincoln High 14

Minden 34, Cozad 18

Nebraska City 10, Auburn 0

Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0

North Platte 36, Papillion-LaVista 29

Oakland-Craig 35, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0

Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Central 14

Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Omaha Skutt Catholic 14

Omaha South 35, Bellevue East 28

Omaha Westside 63, Lincoln Northeast 7

Parkview Christian 62, Lewiston 30

Pawnee City 50, Dorchester 20

Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 20

Ponca 28, West Holt 24

Potter-Dix 81, South Platte 28

Raymond Central 41, Falls City 6

Red Cloud 56, Franklin 14

Schuyler 68, Wahoo 0

Scottsbluff 55, Lexington 14

Seward 41, Beatrice 20

Sidney 41, Alliance 14

Sioux County 48, Minatare 30

St. Edward 61, Heartland Lutheran 24

Sterling 43, Meridian 38

Stuart 29, Hampton 12

Valentine 20, Chase County 0

Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit

Wilcox-Hildreth 68, Harvard 32

York 24, Grand Island Northwest 21

Yutan 43, Tekamah-Herman 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.