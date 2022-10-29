MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Sports » Forward Josh Sargent misses…

Forward Josh Sargent misses Norwich match with injury

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 10:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American forward Josh Sargent did not dress because of an injury for Norwich’s match against Stoke on Saturday in England’s second tier League Championship.

The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, is bidding for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. He left an Oct. 18 game against Luton after his leg stiffened up following a challenge but returned to play full matches at Sheffield United on Oct. 22 and at Burnley three days later.

The Stoke Sentinel reported he sustained a calf injury against Burnley.

Sargent has eight goals for Norwich this season and five goals in 20 international appearances.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will announce his 26-man World Cup roster on Nov. 9.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up