Forward Josh Sargent misses Norwich match with injury

American forward Josh Sargent did not dress because of an injury for Norwich’s match against Stoke on Saturday in England’s…

American forward Josh Sargent did not dress because of an injury for Norwich’s match against Stoke on Saturday in England’s second tier League Championship.

The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, is bidding for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. He left an Oct. 18 game against Luton after his leg stiffened up following a challenge but returned to play full matches at Sheffield United on Oct. 22 and at Burnley three days later.

The Stoke Sentinel reported he sustained a calf injury against Burnley.

Sargent has eight goals for Norwich this season and five goals in 20 international appearances.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter will announce his 26-man World Cup roster on Nov. 9.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.