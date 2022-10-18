Forest draws 0-0 at Brighton, off bottom of Premier League

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest collected a hard-fought point from a 0-0 draw at Brighton to climb off the…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest collected a hard-fought point from a 0-0 draw at Brighton to climb off the bottom of the Premier League on Tuesday.

Brighton dominated the game at the Amex Stadium but again lacked a cutting edge, coming closest when Leandro Trossard struck a powerful shot against the crossbar in the first half.

That’s now four games without a win for Brighton since Roberto De Zerbi took charge of the team as the replacement for Graham Potter at the end of September. It hasn’t scored in the last three games.

Forest, meanwhile, claimed just a second point away from home this season and climbed above Leicester into second-to-last place on six points. Since a 4-0 loss at Leicester in early October that left his job seemingly at risk, Forest manager Steve Cooper has set up his team to make it harder to beat in recent games and it is paying off.

The visitors barely created a clear-cut chance at the other end, though, and relied on goalkeeper Dean Henderson to eke out a point.

The former Manchester United keeper’s best saves were off Solly March’s low shot in the first half and then Pascal Gross’ mishit effort midway through the second half.

