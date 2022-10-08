RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Sports » Filippo Ganna breaks cycling's…

Filippo Ganna breaks cycling’s hour world record

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRENCHEN, Switzerland (AP) — Time trial specialist Filippo Ganna broke cycling’s hour record when he covered 56.792 kilometers in 60 minutes on Saturday.

The Italian extended the record by more than 1.2 kilometers, the biggest jump in seven years.

Asked to describe the pain of the last five minutes, he said, “I lost energy to try to go for 57, but nothing (in the legs).”

He said he was open to another attempt at a different time of the season, when he was fresher.

Ganna took the record from British teammate Dan Bigham, who made his mark at the same Swiss velodrome on Aug. 19.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up