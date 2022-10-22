FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 3 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 3 0 88 72 6 1 258 154 Tulane 3 0 96 64 6 1 231 111 UCF 2 0 111 32 5 1 248 86 Houston 2 1 95 79 4 3 226 222 East Carolina 2 2 124 120 4 3 232 172 Memphis 2 2 138 96 4 3 249 211 Navy 2 3 143 156 2 5 160 183 SMU 1 2 86 104 3 4 240 206 Tulsa 1 2 69 100 3 4 225 227 Temple 0 3 32 121 2 5 104 181 South Florida 0 3 83 121 1 6 177 263

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 27, Temple 16

Saturday’s Games

Houston 38, Navy 20

Cincinnati 29, SMU 27

Memphis at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

SMU at Tulsa, TBA

Cincinnati at UCF, TBA

South Florida at Houston, TBA

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 0 297 159 Syracuse 3 1 98 63 6 1 237 106 Wake Forest 1 1 76 72 5 1 247 153 Florida St. 2 3 145 129 4 3 216 159 NC State 1 2 48 71 5 2 192 118 Louisville 1 3 105 117 3 3 166 134 Boston College 1 3 61 135 2 4 120 174

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Carolina 3 0 106 69 6 1 292 227 Pittsburgh 1 1 66 55 4 2 210 157 Duke 2 2 138 99 5 3 275 177 Georgia Tech 2 2 68 98 3 4 113 184 Miami 1 2 65 86 3 4 205 168 Virginia 1 3 70 103 3 4 123 158 Virginia Tech 1 3 80 116 2 5 134 176

___

Thursday’s Games

Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 27, Syracuse 21

Duke 45, Miami 21

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Boston College at Uconn, Noon

Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, TBA

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 2 0 82 59 6 2 276 202 Cent. Arkansas 2 0 100 44 3 4 224 233 Austin Peay 1 1 51 69 5 2 262 127 Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 2 4 143 232 E. Kentucky 0 1 20 31 3 3 205 200 North Alabama 0 2 65 87 1 5 170 205

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 31, Jacksonville St. 14

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA TCU 3 0 136 95 6 0 275 159 Kansas St. 3 0 88 71 5 1 172 100 Texas 3 1 145 78 5 2 257 128 Oklahoma St. 2 1 117 99 5 1 272 167 Baylor 2 2 131 126 4 3 262 169 Kansas 2 3 165 178 5 3 304 245 Texas Tech 1 2 96 112 3 3 206 179 West Virginia 1 2 105 133 3 3 234 188 Oklahoma 1 3 110 187 4 3 237 217 Iowa St. 0 4 65 79 3 4 160 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 35, Kansas 23

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA

TCU at West Virginia, TBA

Baylor at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacramento St. 3 0 156 56 6 0 290 120 Weber St. 3 0 104 40 6 0 224 66 Montana St. 4 0 153 79 6 1 284 177 Idaho 3 0 112 68 4 2 193 141 Montana 2 1 104 66 5 1 224 87 N. Arizona 2 3 119 157 3 5 156 227 Portland St. 1 2 58 122 2 4 129 201 UC Davis 1 2 92 85 2 4 170 156 N. Colorado 1 3 91 161 2 5 156 254 Idaho St. 1 4 90 155 1 7 134 276 Cal Poly 0 3 81 120 1 5 137 220 E. Washington 0 3 84 135 1 5 151 286

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona 24, Idaho St. 10

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 2 0 75 38 4 2 183 152 NC A&T 2 0 62 27 4 3 184 181 Gardner-Webb 1 0 48 0 2 5 196 176 Charleston Southern 1 1 52 57 1 5 129 228 Bryant 0 2 36 48 2 5 219 204 Robert Morris 0 3 24 127 0 7 70 239

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 38, Robert Morris 14

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 4 0 133 68 7 0 299 85 Ohio St. 4 0 204 61 7 0 347 104 Penn St. 2 1 69 79 5 1 189 115 Maryland 2 2 121 111 5 2 242 169 Rutgers 1 3 57 107 4 3 161 149 Michigan St. 1 3 74 138 3 4 189 190 Indiana 1 4 104 148 3 5 196 245

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois 3 1 89 53 6 1 182 62 Purdue 3 1 125 111 5 2 238 169 Nebraska 2 2 114 108 3 4 208 219 Minnesota 1 2 58 53 4 2 207 70 Northwestern 1 2 45 87 1 5 106 166 Iowa 1 3 57 100 3 4 98 113 Wisconsin 1 3 101 127 3 4 219 151

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 24, Indiana 17

Ohio St. 54, Iowa 10

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Rutgers at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA New Hampshire 5 0 160 94 6 2 208 183 Delaware 3 1 122 61 5 1 171 77 Rhode Island 3 1 121 112 5 2 218 188 Richmond 3 1 139 57 5 2 217 118 William & Mary 2 1 85 66 5 1 197 118 Maine 2 1 89 97 2 4 124 197 Elon 3 2 124 125 5 3 211 191 Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 182 190 4 4 311 255 Villanova 1 2 97 89 3 3 190 176 Hampton 1 3 75 144 4 3 165 189 Towson 0 3 34 88 2 4 84 187 Albany (NY) 0 3 91 104 1 5 191 247 Stony Brook 0 4 45 137 0 6 62 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 48, Monmouth (NJ) 46

New Hampshire 40, Elon 22

Richmond 41, Hampton 10

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Maine, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 3 0 106 68 5 2 254 208 North Texas 3 0 123 68 4 3 253 245 W. Kentucky 3 1 156 65 5 3 300 176 FAU 2 1 88 72 3 4 208 190 UAB 2 2 116 82 4 3 224 124 Rice 1 1 42 41 3 3 168 172 Louisiana Tech 1 1 68 78 2 4 178 233 UTEP 1 2 85 107 3 4 155 202 Middle Tennessee 0 3 61 121 3 4 196 221 FIU 0 2 10 103 2 4 93 221 Charlotte 0 3 68 118 1 6 175 312

___

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky 20, UAB 17

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte at Rice, 2 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Penn 3 0 77 44 6 0 173 86 Princeton 3 0 96 35 6 0 187 68 Harvard 2 1 80 93 4 2 170 169 Yale 2 1 75 55 4 2 152 128 Cornell 1 2 66 94 4 2 147 162 Dartmouth 1 2 65 71 2 4 131 136 Columbia 0 3 44 85 3 3 152 101 Brown 0 3 68 94 2 4 149 190

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 37, Harvard 10

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 24, Brown 21

Penn 20, Yale 13

Dartmouth 27, Columbia 24

Friday, Oct. 28

Yale at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 4 0 146 85 5 3 247 198 Ohio 3 1 136 96 5 3 256 275 Bowling Green 3 1 89 97 4 4 211 277 Kent St. 2 2 119 130 3 5 227 257 Miami (Ohio) 1 2 60 65 3 4 138 168 Akron 0 4 110 147 1 7 158 306

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 3 1 169 114 5 3 296 218 E. Michigan 2 2 106 128 5 3 219 245 Ball St. 2 2 107 111 4 4 196 225 W. Michigan 1 2 74 108 2 5 150 218 Cent. Michigan 1 3 79 110 2 6 202 239 N. Illinois 1 3 126 130 2 6 246 264

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 33, Akron 27

Buffalo 34, Toledo 27

Bowling Green 34, Cent. Michigan 18

E. Michigan 20, Ball St. 16

Ohio 24, N. Illinois 17

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon

Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 1 0 26 24 3 4 156 200 Howard 1 0 35 17 2 5 178 188 NC Central 1 1 83 46 5 2 274 148 Delaware St. 1 1 45 42 4 3 150 131 Norfolk St. 1 1 31 49 1 6 88 260 Morgan St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 137 190

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 35, Delaware St. 17

SC State 26, NC Central 24

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

SC State at Morgan St., Noon

Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 4 0 113 48 6 1 185 94 S. Illinois 4 0 121 59 5 2 212 181 Illinois St. 3 1 76 71 5 2 139 137 N. Dakota St. 3 1 113 80 5 2 240 128 North Dakota 3 1 129 122 4 2 173 184 N. Iowa 2 2 120 83 3 4 199 182 Youngstown St. 1 2 92 104 3 3 172 165 Missouri St. 0 3 66 114 2 4 155 196 South Dakota 0 3 30 74 1 5 75 153 Indiana St. 0 4 103 126 1 6 134 245 W. Illinois 0 3 34 116 0 6 79 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 27, Indiana St. 21

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

South Dakota at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Jose St. 2 1 83 40 4 2 154 87 UNLV 2 2 79 126 4 3 203 194 San Diego St. 1 1 29 49 3 3 111 143 Fresno St. 1 1 37 50 2 4 135 156 Hawaii 1 1 45 32 2 5 132 259 Nevada 0 3 50 96 2 5 152 204

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 3 0 106 47 4 2 163 115 Wyoming 2 1 60 61 4 3 163 184 Utah St. 2 1 75 74 3 4 139 222 Air Force 2 2 131 78 5 2 233 115 Colorado St. 1 1 30 31 1 5 73 195 New Mexico 0 3 48 89 2 5 125 158

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., ppd.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Merrimack 4 0 137 86 6 2 246 175 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 0 140 40 5 2 229 127 Sacred Heart 2 1 79 68 4 3 157 143 Stonehill 1 2 64 77 3 2 173 107 Duquesne 1 2 71 58 2 5 140 174 Wagner 1 2 61 107 1 6 106 308 CCSU 0 3 29 83 0 7 84 253 LIU Brooklyn 0 3 56 118 0 7 116 287

___

Friday’s Games

Wagner 37, LIU Brooklyn 26

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 30, CCSU 6

St. Francis (Pa.) 17, Stonehill 13

Merrimack 31, Sacred Heart 25

Saturday, Oct. 29

Wagner at CCSU, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, Noon

Merrimack at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 6 1 255 180 UT Martin 3 0 146 70 4 3 249 225 Tennessee St. 1 0 30 14 2 4 136 160 Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 124 157 5 2 234 229 E. Illinois 1 1 69 58 2 4 158 192 Tennessee Tech 0 3 62 109 1 5 126 223 Murray St. 0 3 55 113 0 8 99 341

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24

Lindenwood (Mo.) 33, Murray St. 18

SE Missouri 51, Northwestern St. 16

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

William Jewell at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UCLA 3 0 127 81 6 0 249 136 Oregon 3 0 138 90 5 1 252 173 Southern Cal 4 1 172 124 6 1 283 155 Utah 3 1 151 113 5 2 285 156 Oregon St. 2 2 82 96 5 2 219 173 Washington 2 2 159 146 5 2 295 200 California 1 2 71 79 3 3 142 130 Arizona St. 1 2 83 114 2 4 161 181 Colorado 1 2 57 101 1 5 87 229 Washington St. 1 3 93 107 4 3 172 145 Arizona 1 3 135 167 3 4 221 254 Stanford 0 4 104 154 2 4 161 178

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 2 0 92 10 6 0 228 93 Fordham 2 0 99 66 6 1 344 264 Lafayette 1 0 24 14 2 4 53 113 Colgate 1 1 44 59 2 5 137 219 Bucknell 1 2 33 98 1 6 69 206 Lehigh 1 2 66 78 1 7 128 236 Georgetown 0 3 81 114 1 6 164 272

___

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 34, Georgetown 24

Bucknell 19, Lehigh 17

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 0 137 71 6 1 225 127 Davidson 4 1 179 91 6 2 289 149 Butler 3 1 88 66 5 2 181 147 Dayton 3 1 74 72 5 2 158 144 Valparaiso 3 1 134 103 4 3 188 183 San Diego 2 1 71 41 3 3 169 112 Marist 2 3 116 149 2 5 131 230 Stetson 1 2 89 94 3 3 172 161 Morehead St. 1 3 101 116 2 5 176 256 Presbyterian 0 5 75 185 1 7 117 338 Drake 0 5 77 153 0 8 119 268

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 23, Stetson 20

Butler 31, Marist 10

St. Thomas (Minn.) 46, Presbyterian 17

Valparaiso 40, Morehead St. 35

Davidson 48, Drake 14

Saturday, Oct. 29

Morehead St. at Butler, Noon

Presbyterian at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 4 0 171 39 7 0 292 64 Tennessee 3 0 130 95 7 0 351 162 Kentucky 2 2 86 79 5 2 185 115 South Carolina 1 2 61 106 4 2 202 150 Florida 1 3 108 126 4 3 220 197 Vanderbilt 0 3 31 162 3 4 199 276 Missouri 0 3 53 67 2 4 151 148

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mississippi 3 0 122 81 7 0 286 121 Alabama 3 1 177 101 6 1 315 127 LSU 3 1 110 108 5 2 236 149 Mississippi St. 2 2 115 99 5 2 248 153 Texas A&M 1 2 67 87 3 3 129 113 Arkansas 1 3 108 142 4 3 229 228 Auburn 1 3 78 125 3 4 156 198

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24

Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Arkansas at Auburn, Noon

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 4 0 137 50 6 1 216 115 Samford 3 0 97 53 5 1 157 131 Furman 4 1 163 101 6 2 251 155 Mercer 4 1 184 87 6 2 308 156 W. Carolina 1 3 96 148 3 4 242 242 The Citadel 1 3 46 86 1 5 56 164 Wofford 1 3 52 117 1 6 81 194 ETSU 1 4 124 147 3 4 213 157 VMI 0 4 54 164 1 6 110 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 41, VMI 3

Chattanooga 41, Mercer 21

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas A&M Commerce 2 0 71 43 4 2 228 106 Northwestern St. 3 0 108 70 3 5 182 314 Incarnate Word 2 1 139 78 6 1 338 176 SE Louisiana 1 1 69 66 4 3 234 166 Nicholls 1 1 52 53 1 6 117 279 Houston Christian 1 2 64 90 2 4 130 179 McNeese St. 0 2 35 88 1 5 113 227 Lamar 0 3 78 128 0 6 122 222

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 51, Northwestern St. 16

SE Louisiana 31, Jacksonville St. 14

Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Faulkner at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 4 0 182 30 6 0 264 57 Florida A&M 3 1 95 107 5 2 162 190 Alabama A&M 3 1 131 127 3 4 151 252 Alabama St. 2 2 67 73 4 3 118 144 Bethune-Cookman 1 2 71 102 1 5 110 246 MVSU 0 4 30 137 0 7 60 235

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 3 1 125 57 4 2 228 122 Prairie View 3 1 112 97 3 3 139 149 Alcorn St. 2 1 85 49 3 3 142 151 Texas Southern 2 2 84 73 2 4 135 184 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 72 155 2 5 203 263 Grambling St. 0 4 80 127 1 6 154 272

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Southern U. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Old Dominion 2 0 78 47 3 3 157 157 Coastal Carolina 3 1 124 124 6 1 231 205 James Madison 3 1 152 106 5 1 259 120 Appalachian St. 2 2 126 113 4 3 253 190 Georgia Southern 1 2 108 113 4 3 267 220 Georgia St. 1 2 82 116 2 5 196 242 Marshall 0 2 20 39 3 3 160 104

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 4 1 98 69 6 2 180 141 South Alabama 2 1 67 61 5 2 222 138 Southern Miss. 1 1 30 46 3 3 155 139 Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 57 54 3 3 151 115 Texas State 1 2 63 81 3 4 159 173 Arkansas St. 1 3 110 119 2 5 212 211 Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 104 131 2 6 180 301

___

Wednesday’s Games

Appalachian St. 42, Georgia St. 17

Thursday’s Games

Troy 10, South Alabama 6

Saturday’s Games

Army 48, Louisiana-Monroe 24

Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 2 0 47 28 5 2 185 137 Sam Houston St. 1 0 17 16 3 2 72 91 Tarleton St. 1 1 66 81 4 2 196 187 Stephen F. Austin 1 1 57 41 4 3 261 200 S. Utah 1 2 89 80 3 4 185 211 Utah Tech 0 2 27 57 1 5 144 208

___

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 6 1 208 158 BYU 4 3 227 212 Notre Dame 3 3 142 132 Army 3 4 229 206 Uconn 3 5 145 233 New Mexico St. 2 5 105 203 Umass 1 6 84 224

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 48, Louisiana-Monroe 24

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., ppd.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Syracuse, TBA

New Mexico St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

