FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|3
|0
|88
|72
|6
|1
|258
|154
|Tulane
|3
|0
|96
|64
|6
|1
|231
|111
|UCF
|2
|0
|111
|32
|5
|1
|248
|86
|Houston
|2
|1
|95
|79
|4
|3
|226
|222
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|124
|120
|4
|3
|232
|172
|Memphis
|2
|2
|138
|96
|4
|3
|249
|211
|Navy
|2
|3
|143
|156
|2
|5
|160
|183
|SMU
|1
|2
|86
|104
|3
|4
|240
|206
|Tulsa
|1
|2
|69
|100
|3
|4
|225
|227
|Temple
|0
|3
|32
|121
|2
|5
|104
|181
|South Florida
|0
|3
|83
|121
|1
|6
|177
|263
___
Friday’s Games
Tulsa 27, Temple 16
Saturday’s Games
Houston 38, Navy 20
Cincinnati 29, SMU 27
Memphis at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
UCF at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
East Carolina at BYU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
SMU at Tulsa, TBA
Cincinnati at UCF, TBA
South Florida at Houston, TBA
Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|6
|0
|214
|127
|8
|0
|297
|159
|Syracuse
|3
|1
|98
|63
|6
|1
|237
|106
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|76
|72
|5
|1
|247
|153
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|145
|129
|4
|3
|216
|159
|NC State
|1
|2
|48
|71
|5
|2
|192
|118
|Louisville
|1
|3
|105
|117
|3
|3
|166
|134
|Boston College
|1
|3
|61
|135
|2
|4
|120
|174
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Carolina
|3
|0
|106
|69
|6
|1
|292
|227
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|66
|55
|4
|2
|210
|157
|Duke
|2
|2
|138
|99
|5
|3
|275
|177
|Georgia Tech
|2
|2
|68
|98
|3
|4
|113
|184
|Miami
|1
|2
|65
|86
|3
|4
|205
|168
|Virginia
|1
|3
|70
|103
|3
|4
|123
|158
|Virginia Tech
|1
|3
|80
|116
|2
|5
|134
|176
___
Thursday’s Games
Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9
Saturday’s Games
Clemson 27, Syracuse 21
Duke 45, Miami 21
Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Virginia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon
Boston College at Uconn, Noon
Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Syracuse, TBA
Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|82
|59
|6
|2
|276
|202
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|0
|100
|44
|3
|4
|224
|233
|Austin Peay
|1
|1
|51
|69
|5
|2
|262
|127
|Kennesaw St.
|1
|2
|92
|120
|2
|4
|143
|232
|E. Kentucky
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|3
|205
|200
|North Alabama
|0
|2
|65
|87
|1
|5
|170
|205
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana 31, Jacksonville St. 14
North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|3
|0
|136
|95
|6
|0
|275
|159
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|88
|71
|5
|1
|172
|100
|Texas
|3
|1
|145
|78
|5
|2
|257
|128
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|1
|117
|99
|5
|1
|272
|167
|Baylor
|2
|2
|131
|126
|4
|3
|262
|169
|Kansas
|2
|3
|165
|178
|5
|3
|304
|245
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|96
|112
|3
|3
|206
|179
|West Virginia
|1
|2
|105
|133
|3
|3
|234
|188
|Oklahoma
|1
|3
|110
|187
|4
|3
|237
|217
|Iowa St.
|0
|4
|65
|79
|3
|4
|160
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 35, Kansas 23
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA
TCU at West Virginia, TBA
Baylor at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacramento St.
|3
|0
|156
|56
|6
|0
|290
|120
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|104
|40
|6
|0
|224
|66
|Montana St.
|4
|0
|153
|79
|6
|1
|284
|177
|Idaho
|3
|0
|112
|68
|4
|2
|193
|141
|Montana
|2
|1
|104
|66
|5
|1
|224
|87
|N. Arizona
|2
|3
|119
|157
|3
|5
|156
|227
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|58
|122
|2
|4
|129
|201
|UC Davis
|1
|2
|92
|85
|2
|4
|170
|156
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|91
|161
|2
|5
|156
|254
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|90
|155
|1
|7
|134
|276
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|81
|120
|1
|5
|137
|220
|E. Washington
|0
|3
|84
|135
|1
|5
|151
|286
___
Saturday’s Games
Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
N. Arizona 24, Idaho St. 10
Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Portland St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|2
|0
|75
|38
|4
|2
|183
|152
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|62
|27
|4
|3
|184
|181
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|0
|48
|0
|2
|5
|196
|176
|Charleston Southern
|1
|1
|52
|57
|1
|5
|129
|228
|Bryant
|0
|2
|36
|48
|2
|5
|219
|204
|Robert Morris
|0
|3
|24
|127
|0
|7
|70
|239
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T 38, Robert Morris 14
Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Bryant at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|4
|0
|133
|68
|7
|0
|299
|85
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|204
|61
|7
|0
|347
|104
|Penn St.
|2
|1
|69
|79
|5
|1
|189
|115
|Maryland
|2
|2
|121
|111
|5
|2
|242
|169
|Rutgers
|1
|3
|57
|107
|4
|3
|161
|149
|Michigan St.
|1
|3
|74
|138
|3
|4
|189
|190
|Indiana
|1
|4
|104
|148
|3
|5
|196
|245
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Illinois
|3
|1
|89
|53
|6
|1
|182
|62
|Purdue
|3
|1
|125
|111
|5
|2
|238
|169
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|114
|108
|3
|4
|208
|219
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|58
|53
|4
|2
|207
|70
|Northwestern
|1
|2
|45
|87
|1
|5
|106
|166
|Iowa
|1
|3
|57
|100
|3
|4
|98
|113
|Wisconsin
|1
|3
|101
|127
|3
|4
|219
|151
___
Saturday’s Games
Rutgers 24, Indiana 17
Ohio St. 54, Iowa 10
Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon
Rutgers at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|New Hampshire
|5
|0
|160
|94
|6
|2
|208
|183
|Delaware
|3
|1
|122
|61
|5
|1
|171
|77
|Rhode Island
|3
|1
|121
|112
|5
|2
|218
|188
|Richmond
|3
|1
|139
|57
|5
|2
|217
|118
|William & Mary
|2
|1
|85
|66
|5
|1
|197
|118
|Maine
|2
|1
|89
|97
|2
|4
|124
|197
|Elon
|3
|2
|124
|125
|5
|3
|211
|191
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|3
|182
|190
|4
|4
|311
|255
|Villanova
|1
|2
|97
|89
|3
|3
|190
|176
|Hampton
|1
|3
|75
|144
|4
|3
|165
|189
|Towson
|0
|3
|34
|88
|2
|4
|84
|187
|Albany (NY)
|0
|3
|91
|104
|1
|5
|191
|247
|Stony Brook
|0
|4
|45
|137
|0
|6
|62
|202
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 48, Monmouth (NJ) 46
New Hampshire 40, Elon 22
Richmond 41, Hampton 10
Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Maine at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
Richmond at Maine, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Elon, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|3
|0
|106
|68
|5
|2
|254
|208
|North Texas
|3
|0
|123
|68
|4
|3
|253
|245
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|156
|65
|5
|3
|300
|176
|FAU
|2
|1
|88
|72
|3
|4
|208
|190
|UAB
|2
|2
|116
|82
|4
|3
|224
|124
|Rice
|1
|1
|42
|41
|3
|3
|168
|172
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|68
|78
|2
|4
|178
|233
|UTEP
|1
|2
|85
|107
|3
|4
|155
|202
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|3
|61
|121
|3
|4
|196
|221
|FIU
|0
|2
|10
|103
|2
|4
|93
|221
|Charlotte
|0
|3
|68
|118
|1
|6
|175
|312
___
Friday’s Games
W. Kentucky 20, UAB 17
Saturday’s Games
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at UTEP, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Louisiana Tech at FIU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Charlotte at Rice, 2 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn
|3
|0
|77
|44
|6
|0
|173
|86
|Princeton
|3
|0
|96
|35
|6
|0
|187
|68
|Harvard
|2
|1
|80
|93
|4
|2
|170
|169
|Yale
|2
|1
|75
|55
|4
|2
|152
|128
|Cornell
|1
|2
|66
|94
|4
|2
|147
|162
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|65
|71
|2
|4
|131
|136
|Columbia
|0
|3
|44
|85
|3
|3
|152
|101
|Brown
|0
|3
|68
|94
|2
|4
|149
|190
___
Friday’s Games
Princeton 37, Harvard 10
Saturday’s Games
Cornell 24, Brown 21
Penn 20, Yale 13
Dartmouth 27, Columbia 24
Friday, Oct. 28
Yale at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|146
|85
|5
|3
|247
|198
|Ohio
|3
|1
|136
|96
|5
|3
|256
|275
|Bowling Green
|3
|1
|89
|97
|4
|4
|211
|277
|Kent St.
|2
|2
|119
|130
|3
|5
|227
|257
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|60
|65
|3
|4
|138
|168
|Akron
|0
|4
|110
|147
|1
|7
|158
|306
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|3
|1
|169
|114
|5
|3
|296
|218
|E. Michigan
|2
|2
|106
|128
|5
|3
|219
|245
|Ball St.
|2
|2
|107
|111
|4
|4
|196
|225
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|74
|108
|2
|5
|150
|218
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|79
|110
|2
|6
|202
|239
|N. Illinois
|1
|3
|126
|130
|2
|6
|246
|264
___
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 33, Akron 27
Buffalo 34, Toledo 27
Bowling Green 34, Cent. Michigan 18
E. Michigan 20, Ball St. 16
Ohio 24, N. Illinois 17
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon
Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|1
|0
|26
|24
|3
|4
|156
|200
|Howard
|1
|0
|35
|17
|2
|5
|178
|188
|NC Central
|1
|1
|83
|46
|5
|2
|274
|148
|Delaware St.
|1
|1
|45
|42
|4
|3
|150
|131
|Norfolk St.
|1
|1
|31
|49
|1
|6
|88
|260
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|41
|83
|2
|4
|137
|190
___
Saturday’s Games
Howard 35, Delaware St. 17
SC State 26, NC Central 24
Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
SC State at Morgan St., Noon
Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|113
|48
|6
|1
|185
|94
|S. Illinois
|4
|0
|121
|59
|5
|2
|212
|181
|Illinois St.
|3
|1
|76
|71
|5
|2
|139
|137
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|113
|80
|5
|2
|240
|128
|North Dakota
|3
|1
|129
|122
|4
|2
|173
|184
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|120
|83
|3
|4
|199
|182
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|92
|104
|3
|3
|172
|165
|Missouri St.
|0
|3
|66
|114
|2
|4
|155
|196
|South Dakota
|0
|3
|30
|74
|1
|5
|75
|153
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|103
|126
|1
|6
|134
|245
|W. Illinois
|0
|3
|34
|116
|0
|6
|79
|237
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 27, Indiana St. 21
S. Illinois at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
South Dakota at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|83
|40
|4
|2
|154
|87
|UNLV
|2
|2
|79
|126
|4
|3
|203
|194
|San Diego St.
|1
|1
|29
|49
|3
|3
|111
|143
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|37
|50
|2
|4
|135
|156
|Hawaii
|1
|1
|45
|32
|2
|5
|132
|259
|Nevada
|0
|3
|50
|96
|2
|5
|152
|204
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|106
|47
|4
|2
|163
|115
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|60
|61
|4
|3
|163
|184
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|75
|74
|3
|4
|139
|222
|Air Force
|2
|2
|131
|78
|5
|2
|233
|115
|Colorado St.
|1
|1
|30
|31
|1
|5
|73
|195
|New Mexico
|0
|3
|48
|89
|2
|5
|125
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Hawaii at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico St., ppd.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.
Utah St. at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Merrimack
|4
|0
|137
|86
|6
|2
|246
|175
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|0
|140
|40
|5
|2
|229
|127
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|79
|68
|4
|3
|157
|143
|Stonehill
|1
|2
|64
|77
|3
|2
|173
|107
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|71
|58
|2
|5
|140
|174
|Wagner
|1
|2
|61
|107
|1
|6
|106
|308
|CCSU
|0
|3
|29
|83
|0
|7
|84
|253
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|3
|56
|118
|0
|7
|116
|287
___
Friday’s Games
Wagner 37, LIU Brooklyn 26
Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 30, CCSU 6
St. Francis (Pa.) 17, Stonehill 13
Merrimack 31, Sacred Heart 25
Saturday, Oct. 29
Wagner at CCSU, Noon
St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, Noon
Merrimack at Stonehill, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Missouri
|2
|0
|83
|48
|6
|1
|255
|180
|UT Martin
|3
|0
|146
|70
|4
|3
|249
|225
|Tennessee St.
|1
|0
|30
|14
|2
|4
|136
|160
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|124
|157
|5
|2
|234
|229
|E. Illinois
|1
|1
|69
|58
|2
|4
|158
|192
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|3
|62
|109
|1
|5
|126
|223
|Murray St.
|0
|3
|55
|113
|0
|8
|99
|341
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24
Lindenwood (Mo.) 33, Murray St. 18
SE Missouri 51, Northwestern St. 16
E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
William Jewell at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCLA
|3
|0
|127
|81
|6
|0
|249
|136
|Oregon
|3
|0
|138
|90
|5
|1
|252
|173
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|172
|124
|6
|1
|283
|155
|Utah
|3
|1
|151
|113
|5
|2
|285
|156
|Oregon St.
|2
|2
|82
|96
|5
|2
|219
|173
|Washington
|2
|2
|159
|146
|5
|2
|295
|200
|California
|1
|2
|71
|79
|3
|3
|142
|130
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|83
|114
|2
|4
|161
|181
|Colorado
|1
|2
|57
|101
|1
|5
|87
|229
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|93
|107
|4
|3
|172
|145
|Arizona
|1
|3
|135
|167
|3
|4
|221
|254
|Stanford
|0
|4
|104
|154
|2
|4
|161
|178
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Stanford at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|92
|10
|6
|0
|228
|93
|Fordham
|2
|0
|99
|66
|6
|1
|344
|264
|Lafayette
|1
|0
|24
|14
|2
|4
|53
|113
|Colgate
|1
|1
|44
|59
|2
|5
|137
|219
|Bucknell
|1
|2
|33
|98
|1
|6
|69
|206
|Lehigh
|1
|2
|66
|78
|1
|7
|128
|236
|Georgetown
|0
|3
|81
|114
|1
|6
|164
|272
___
Saturday’s Games
Colgate 34, Georgetown 24
Bucknell 19, Lehigh 17
Holy Cross at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|0
|137
|71
|6
|1
|225
|127
|Davidson
|4
|1
|179
|91
|6
|2
|289
|149
|Butler
|3
|1
|88
|66
|5
|2
|181
|147
|Dayton
|3
|1
|74
|72
|5
|2
|158
|144
|Valparaiso
|3
|1
|134
|103
|4
|3
|188
|183
|San Diego
|2
|1
|71
|41
|3
|3
|169
|112
|Marist
|2
|3
|116
|149
|2
|5
|131
|230
|Stetson
|1
|2
|89
|94
|3
|3
|172
|161
|Morehead St.
|1
|3
|101
|116
|2
|5
|176
|256
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|75
|185
|1
|7
|117
|338
|Drake
|0
|5
|77
|153
|0
|8
|119
|268
___
Saturday’s Games
Dayton 23, Stetson 20
Butler 31, Marist 10
St. Thomas (Minn.) 46, Presbyterian 17
Valparaiso 40, Morehead St. 35
Davidson 48, Drake 14
Saturday, Oct. 29
Morehead St. at Butler, Noon
Presbyterian at Marist, Noon
Valparaiso at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|171
|39
|7
|0
|292
|64
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|130
|95
|7
|0
|351
|162
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|86
|79
|5
|2
|185
|115
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|61
|106
|4
|2
|202
|150
|Florida
|1
|3
|108
|126
|4
|3
|220
|197
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|31
|162
|3
|4
|199
|276
|Missouri
|0
|3
|53
|67
|2
|4
|151
|148
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Mississippi
|3
|0
|122
|81
|7
|0
|286
|121
|Alabama
|3
|1
|177
|101
|6
|1
|315
|127
|LSU
|3
|1
|110
|108
|5
|2
|236
|149
|Mississippi St.
|2
|2
|115
|99
|5
|2
|248
|153
|Texas A&M
|1
|2
|67
|87
|3
|3
|129
|113
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|108
|142
|4
|3
|229
|228
|Auburn
|1
|3
|78
|125
|3
|4
|156
|198
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24
Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Arkansas at Auburn, Noon
Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|4
|0
|137
|50
|6
|1
|216
|115
|Samford
|3
|0
|97
|53
|5
|1
|157
|131
|Furman
|4
|1
|163
|101
|6
|2
|251
|155
|Mercer
|4
|1
|184
|87
|6
|2
|308
|156
|W. Carolina
|1
|3
|96
|148
|3
|4
|242
|242
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|46
|86
|1
|5
|56
|164
|Wofford
|1
|3
|52
|117
|1
|6
|81
|194
|ETSU
|1
|4
|124
|147
|3
|4
|213
|157
|VMI
|0
|4
|54
|164
|1
|6
|110
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Furman 41, VMI 3
Chattanooga 41, Mercer 21
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.
Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Texas A&M Commerce
|2
|0
|71
|43
|4
|2
|228
|106
|Northwestern St.
|3
|0
|108
|70
|3
|5
|182
|314
|Incarnate Word
|2
|1
|139
|78
|6
|1
|338
|176
|SE Louisiana
|1
|1
|69
|66
|4
|3
|234
|166
|Nicholls
|1
|1
|52
|53
|1
|6
|117
|279
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|64
|90
|2
|4
|130
|179
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|88
|1
|5
|113
|227
|Lamar
|0
|3
|78
|128
|0
|6
|122
|222
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 51, Northwestern St. 16
SE Louisiana 31, Jacksonville St. 14
Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
Faulkner at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|4
|0
|182
|30
|6
|0
|264
|57
|Florida A&M
|3
|1
|95
|107
|5
|2
|162
|190
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|131
|127
|3
|4
|151
|252
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|67
|73
|4
|3
|118
|144
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|71
|102
|1
|5
|110
|246
|MVSU
|0
|4
|30
|137
|0
|7
|60
|235
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|3
|1
|125
|57
|4
|2
|228
|122
|Prairie View
|3
|1
|112
|97
|3
|3
|139
|149
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|85
|49
|3
|3
|142
|151
|Texas Southern
|2
|2
|84
|73
|2
|4
|135
|184
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|4
|72
|155
|2
|5
|203
|263
|Grambling St.
|0
|4
|80
|127
|1
|6
|154
|272
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.
Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Southern U. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Old Dominion
|2
|0
|78
|47
|3
|3
|157
|157
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|124
|124
|6
|1
|231
|205
|James Madison
|3
|1
|152
|106
|5
|1
|259
|120
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|126
|113
|4
|3
|253
|190
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|108
|113
|4
|3
|267
|220
|Georgia St.
|1
|2
|82
|116
|2
|5
|196
|242
|Marshall
|0
|2
|20
|39
|3
|3
|160
|104
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Troy
|4
|1
|98
|69
|6
|2
|180
|141
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|67
|61
|5
|2
|222
|138
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|30
|46
|3
|3
|155
|139
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|2
|57
|54
|3
|3
|151
|115
|Texas State
|1
|2
|63
|81
|3
|4
|159
|173
|Arkansas St.
|1
|3
|110
|119
|2
|5
|212
|211
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|104
|131
|2
|6
|180
|301
___
Wednesday’s Games
Appalachian St. 42, Georgia St. 17
Thursday’s Games
Troy 10, South Alabama 6
Saturday’s Games
Army 48, Louisiana-Monroe 24
Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas State, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3 p.m.
Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|2
|0
|47
|28
|5
|2
|185
|137
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|17
|16
|3
|2
|72
|91
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|66
|81
|4
|2
|196
|187
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|1
|57
|41
|4
|3
|261
|200
|S. Utah
|1
|2
|89
|80
|3
|4
|185
|211
|Utah Tech
|0
|2
|27
|57
|1
|5
|144
|208
___
Saturday’s Games
Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|6
|1
|208
|158
|BYU
|4
|3
|227
|212
|Notre Dame
|3
|3
|142
|132
|Army
|3
|4
|229
|206
|Uconn
|3
|5
|145
|233
|New Mexico St.
|2
|5
|105
|203
|Umass
|1
|6
|84
|224
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 48, Louisiana-Monroe 24
UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico St., ppd.
Friday, Oct. 28
East Carolina at BYU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Boston College at Uconn, Noon
Notre Dame at Syracuse, TBA
New Mexico St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
