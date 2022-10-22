RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 3 0 88 72 6 1 258 154
Tulane 3 0 96 64 6 1 231 111
UCF 2 0 111 32 5 1 248 86
Houston 2 1 95 79 4 3 226 222
East Carolina 2 2 124 120 4 3 232 172
Memphis 2 2 138 96 4 3 249 211
Navy 2 3 143 156 2 5 160 183
SMU 1 2 86 104 3 4 240 206
Tulsa 1 2 69 100 3 4 225 227
Temple 0 3 32 121 2 5 104 181
South Florida 0 3 83 121 1 6 177 263

___

Friday’s Games

Tulsa 27, Temple 16

Saturday’s Games

Houston 38, Navy 20

Cincinnati 29, SMU 27

Memphis at Tulane, 3:30 p.m.

UCF at East Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

SMU at Tulsa, TBA

Cincinnati at UCF, TBA

South Florida at Houston, TBA

Temple at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 0 214 127 8 0 297 159
Syracuse 3 1 98 63 6 1 237 106
Wake Forest 1 1 76 72 5 1 247 153
Florida St. 2 3 145 129 4 3 216 159
NC State 1 2 48 71 5 2 192 118
Louisville 1 3 105 117 3 3 166 134
Boston College 1 3 61 135 2 4 120 174

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Carolina 3 0 106 69 6 1 292 227
Pittsburgh 1 1 66 55 4 2 210 157
Duke 2 2 138 99 5 3 275 177
Georgia Tech 2 2 68 98 3 4 113 184
Miami 1 2 65 86 3 4 205 168
Virginia 1 3 70 103 3 4 123 158
Virginia Tech 1 3 80 116 2 5 134 176

___

Thursday’s Games

Virginia 16, Georgia Tech 9

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 27, Syracuse 21

Duke 45, Miami 21

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Georgia Tech at Florida St., Noon

Boston College at Uconn, Noon

Miami at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse, TBA

Wake Forest at Louisville, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 2 0 82 59 6 2 276 202
Cent. Arkansas 2 0 100 44 3 4 224 233
Austin Peay 1 1 51 69 5 2 262 127
Kennesaw St. 1 2 92 120 2 4 143 232
E. Kentucky 0 1 20 31 3 3 205 200
North Alabama 0 2 65 87 1 5 170 205

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 31, Jacksonville St. 14

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 3 0 136 95 6 0 275 159
Kansas St. 3 0 88 71 5 1 172 100
Texas 3 1 145 78 5 2 257 128
Oklahoma St. 2 1 117 99 5 1 272 167
Baylor 2 2 131 126 4 3 262 169
Kansas 2 3 165 178 5 3 304 245
Texas Tech 1 2 96 112 3 3 206 179
West Virginia 1 2 105 133 3 3 234 188
Oklahoma 1 3 110 187 4 3 237 217
Iowa St. 0 4 65 79 3 4 160 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 35, Kansas 23

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa St., Noon

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., TBA

TCU at West Virginia, TBA

Baylor at Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 3 0 156 56 6 0 290 120
Weber St. 3 0 104 40 6 0 224 66
Montana St. 4 0 153 79 6 1 284 177
Idaho 3 0 112 68 4 2 193 141
Montana 2 1 104 66 5 1 224 87
N. Arizona 2 3 119 157 3 5 156 227
Portland St. 1 2 58 122 2 4 129 201
UC Davis 1 2 92 85 2 4 170 156
N. Colorado 1 3 91 161 2 5 156 254
Idaho St. 1 4 90 155 1 7 134 276
Cal Poly 0 3 81 120 1 5 137 220
E. Washington 0 3 84 135 1 5 151 286

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at Idaho, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona 24, Idaho St. 10

Weber St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

Montana at Sacramento St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Montana at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Portland St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 2 0 75 38 4 2 183 152
NC A&T 2 0 62 27 4 3 184 181
Gardner-Webb 1 0 48 0 2 5 196 176
Charleston Southern 1 1 52 57 1 5 129 228
Bryant 0 2 36 48 2 5 219 204
Robert Morris 0 3 24 127 0 7 70 239

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 38, Robert Morris 14

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 4 0 133 68 7 0 299 85
Ohio St. 4 0 204 61 7 0 347 104
Penn St. 2 1 69 79 5 1 189 115
Maryland 2 2 121 111 5 2 242 169
Rutgers 1 3 57 107 4 3 161 149
Michigan St. 1 3 74 138 3 4 189 190
Indiana 1 4 104 148 3 5 196 245

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 3 1 89 53 6 1 182 62
Purdue 3 1 125 111 5 2 238 169
Nebraska 2 2 114 108 3 4 208 219
Minnesota 1 2 58 53 4 2 207 70
Northwestern 1 2 45 87 1 5 106 166
Iowa 1 3 57 100 3 4 98 113
Wisconsin 1 3 101 127 3 4 219 151

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 24, Indiana 17

Ohio St. 54, Iowa 10

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio St. at Penn St., Noon

Rutgers at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
New Hampshire 5 0 160 94 6 2 208 183
Delaware 3 1 122 61 5 1 171 77
Rhode Island 3 1 121 112 5 2 218 188
Richmond 3 1 139 57 5 2 217 118
William & Mary 2 1 85 66 5 1 197 118
Maine 2 1 89 97 2 4 124 197
Elon 3 2 124 125 5 3 211 191
Monmouth (NJ) 2 3 182 190 4 4 311 255
Villanova 1 2 97 89 3 3 190 176
Hampton 1 3 75 144 4 3 165 189
Towson 0 3 34 88 2 4 84 187
Albany (NY) 0 3 91 104 1 5 191 247
Stony Brook 0 4 45 137 0 6 62 202

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 48, Monmouth (NJ) 46

New Hampshire 40, Elon 22

Richmond 41, Hampton 10

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Towson, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Towson at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hampton at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Richmond at Maine, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Elon, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 3 0 106 68 5 2 254 208
North Texas 3 0 123 68 4 3 253 245
W. Kentucky 3 1 156 65 5 3 300 176
FAU 2 1 88 72 3 4 208 190
UAB 2 2 116 82 4 3 224 124
Rice 1 1 42 41 3 3 168 172
Louisiana Tech 1 1 68 78 2 4 178 233
UTEP 1 2 85 107 3 4 155 202
Middle Tennessee 0 3 61 121 3 4 196 221
FIU 0 2 10 103 2 4 93 221
Charlotte 0 3 68 118 1 6 175 312

___

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky 20, UAB 17

Saturday’s Games

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte at Rice, 2 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn 3 0 77 44 6 0 173 86
Princeton 3 0 96 35 6 0 187 68
Harvard 2 1 80 93 4 2 170 169
Yale 2 1 75 55 4 2 152 128
Cornell 1 2 66 94 4 2 147 162
Dartmouth 1 2 65 71 2 4 131 136
Columbia 0 3 44 85 3 3 152 101
Brown 0 3 68 94 2 4 149 190

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 37, Harvard 10

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 24, Brown 21

Penn 20, Yale 13

Dartmouth 27, Columbia 24

Friday, Oct. 28

Yale at Columbia, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Penn at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 146 85 5 3 247 198
Ohio 3 1 136 96 5 3 256 275
Bowling Green 3 1 89 97 4 4 211 277
Kent St. 2 2 119 130 3 5 227 257
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 60 65 3 4 138 168
Akron 0 4 110 147 1 7 158 306

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 3 1 169 114 5 3 296 218
E. Michigan 2 2 106 128 5 3 219 245
Ball St. 2 2 107 111 4 4 196 225
W. Michigan 1 2 74 108 2 5 150 218
Cent. Michigan 1 3 79 110 2 6 202 239
N. Illinois 1 3 126 130 2 6 246 264

___

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 33, Akron 27

Buffalo 34, Toledo 27

Bowling Green 34, Cent. Michigan 18

E. Michigan 20, Ball St. 16

Ohio 24, N. Illinois 17

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, Noon

Toledo at E. Michigan, Noon

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 1 0 26 24 3 4 156 200
Howard 1 0 35 17 2 5 178 188
NC Central 1 1 83 46 5 2 274 148
Delaware St. 1 1 45 42 4 3 150 131
Norfolk St. 1 1 31 49 1 6 88 260
Morgan St. 0 2 41 83 2 4 137 190

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard 35, Delaware St. 17

SC State 26, NC Central 24

Morgan St. at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

SC State at Morgan St., Noon

Howard at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

NC Central at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 4 0 113 48 6 1 185 94
S. Illinois 4 0 121 59 5 2 212 181
Illinois St. 3 1 76 71 5 2 139 137
N. Dakota St. 3 1 113 80 5 2 240 128
North Dakota 3 1 129 122 4 2 173 184
N. Iowa 2 2 120 83 3 4 199 182
Youngstown St. 1 2 92 104 3 3 172 165
Missouri St. 0 3 66 114 2 4 155 196
South Dakota 0 3 30 74 1 5 75 153
Indiana St. 0 4 103 126 1 6 134 245
W. Illinois 0 3 34 116 0 6 79 237

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 27, Indiana St. 21

S. Illinois at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Missouri St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

South Dakota at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 2 1 83 40 4 2 154 87
UNLV 2 2 79 126 4 3 203 194
San Diego St. 1 1 29 49 3 3 111 143
Fresno St. 1 1 37 50 2 4 135 156
Hawaii 1 1 45 32 2 5 132 259
Nevada 0 3 50 96 2 5 152 204

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 3 0 106 47 4 2 163 115
Wyoming 2 1 60 61 4 3 163 184
Utah St. 2 1 75 74 3 4 139 222
Air Force 2 2 131 78 5 2 233 115
Colorado St. 1 1 30 31 1 5 73 195
New Mexico 0 3 48 89 2 5 125 158

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., ppd.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at Wyoming, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Colorado St. at Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Wyoming at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Merrimack 4 0 137 86 6 2 246 175
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 0 140 40 5 2 229 127
Sacred Heart 2 1 79 68 4 3 157 143
Stonehill 1 2 64 77 3 2 173 107
Duquesne 1 2 71 58 2 5 140 174
Wagner 1 2 61 107 1 6 106 308
CCSU 0 3 29 83 0 7 84 253
LIU Brooklyn 0 3 56 118 0 7 116 287

___

Friday’s Games

Wagner 37, LIU Brooklyn 26

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 30, CCSU 6

St. Francis (Pa.) 17, Stonehill 13

Merrimack 31, Sacred Heart 25

Saturday, Oct. 29

Wagner at CCSU, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at Sacred Heart, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Duquesne, Noon

Merrimack at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Missouri 2 0 83 48 6 1 255 180
UT Martin 3 0 146 70 4 3 249 225
Tennessee St. 1 0 30 14 2 4 136 160
Lindenwood (Mo.) 2 2 124 157 5 2 234 229
E. Illinois 1 1 69 58 2 4 158 192
Tennessee Tech 0 3 62 109 1 5 126 223
Murray St. 0 3 55 113 0 8 99 341

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24

Lindenwood (Mo.) 33, Murray St. 18

SE Missouri 51, Northwestern St. 16

E. Illinois at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

William Jewell at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Murray St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UCLA 3 0 127 81 6 0 249 136
Oregon 3 0 138 90 5 1 252 173
Southern Cal 4 1 172 124 6 1 283 155
Utah 3 1 151 113 5 2 285 156
Oregon St. 2 2 82 96 5 2 219 173
Washington 2 2 159 146 5 2 295 200
California 1 2 71 79 3 3 142 130
Arizona St. 1 2 83 114 2 4 161 181
Colorado 1 2 57 101 1 5 87 229
Washington St. 1 3 93 107 4 3 172 145
Arizona 1 3 135 167 3 4 221 254
Stanford 0 4 104 154 2 4 161 178

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Washington at California, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Utah at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oregon at California, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 2 0 92 10 6 0 228 93
Fordham 2 0 99 66 6 1 344 264
Lafayette 1 0 24 14 2 4 53 113
Colgate 1 1 44 59 2 5 137 219
Bucknell 1 2 33 98 1 6 69 206
Lehigh 1 2 66 78 1 7 128 236
Georgetown 0 3 81 114 1 6 164 272

___

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 34, Georgetown 24

Bucknell 19, Lehigh 17

Holy Cross at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Georgetown at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 0 137 71 6 1 225 127
Davidson 4 1 179 91 6 2 289 149
Butler 3 1 88 66 5 2 181 147
Dayton 3 1 74 72 5 2 158 144
Valparaiso 3 1 134 103 4 3 188 183
San Diego 2 1 71 41 3 3 169 112
Marist 2 3 116 149 2 5 131 230
Stetson 1 2 89 94 3 3 172 161
Morehead St. 1 3 101 116 2 5 176 256
Presbyterian 0 5 75 185 1 7 117 338
Drake 0 5 77 153 0 8 119 268

___

Saturday’s Games

Dayton 23, Stetson 20

Butler 31, Marist 10

St. Thomas (Minn.) 46, Presbyterian 17

Valparaiso 40, Morehead St. 35

Davidson 48, Drake 14

Saturday, Oct. 29

Morehead St. at Butler, Noon

Presbyterian at Marist, Noon

Valparaiso at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Drake at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 0 171 39 7 0 292 64
Tennessee 3 0 130 95 7 0 351 162
Kentucky 2 2 86 79 5 2 185 115
South Carolina 1 2 61 106 4 2 202 150
Florida 1 3 108 126 4 3 220 197
Vanderbilt 0 3 31 162 3 4 199 276
Missouri 0 3 53 67 2 4 151 148

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mississippi 3 0 122 81 7 0 286 121
Alabama 3 1 177 101 6 1 315 127
LSU 3 1 110 108 5 2 236 149
Mississippi St. 2 2 115 99 5 2 248 153
Texas A&M 1 2 67 87 3 3 129 113
Arkansas 1 3 108 142 4 3 229 228
Auburn 1 3 78 125 3 4 156 198

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24

Mississippi at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Arkansas at Auburn, Noon

Georgia vs. Florida at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 4 0 137 50 6 1 216 115
Samford 3 0 97 53 5 1 157 131
Furman 4 1 163 101 6 2 251 155
Mercer 4 1 184 87 6 2 308 156
W. Carolina 1 3 96 148 3 4 242 242
The Citadel 1 3 46 86 1 5 56 164
Wofford 1 3 52 117 1 6 81 194
ETSU 1 4 124 147 3 4 213 157
VMI 0 4 54 164 1 6 110 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Furman 41, VMI 3

Chattanooga 41, Mercer 21

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Mercer at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 2 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Texas A&M Commerce 2 0 71 43 4 2 228 106
Northwestern St. 3 0 108 70 3 5 182 314
Incarnate Word 2 1 139 78 6 1 338 176
SE Louisiana 1 1 69 66 4 3 234 166
Nicholls 1 1 52 53 1 6 117 279
Houston Christian 1 2 64 90 2 4 130 179
McNeese St. 0 2 35 88 1 5 113 227
Lamar 0 3 78 128 0 6 122 222

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 51, Northwestern St. 16

SE Louisiana 31, Jacksonville St. 14

Houston Christian at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

Faulkner at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Houston Christian, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 4 0 182 30 6 0 264 57
Florida A&M 3 1 95 107 5 2 162 190
Alabama A&M 3 1 131 127 3 4 151 252
Alabama St. 2 2 67 73 4 3 118 144
Bethune-Cookman 1 2 71 102 1 5 110 246
MVSU 0 4 30 137 0 7 60 235

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern U. 3 1 125 57 4 2 228 122
Prairie View 3 1 112 97 3 3 139 149
Alcorn St. 2 1 85 49 3 3 142 151
Texas Southern 2 2 84 73 2 4 135 184
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 72 155 2 5 203 263
Grambling St. 0 4 80 127 1 6 154 272

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas Southern at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at Jackson St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Southern U., 5 p.m.

Prairie View at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Southern U. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama St. at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Old Dominion 2 0 78 47 3 3 157 157
Coastal Carolina 3 1 124 124 6 1 231 205
James Madison 3 1 152 106 5 1 259 120
Appalachian St. 2 2 126 113 4 3 253 190
Georgia Southern 1 2 108 113 4 3 267 220
Georgia St. 1 2 82 116 2 5 196 242
Marshall 0 2 20 39 3 3 160 104

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 4 1 98 69 6 2 180 141
South Alabama 2 1 67 61 5 2 222 138
Southern Miss. 1 1 30 46 3 3 155 139
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 2 57 54 3 3 151 115
Texas State 1 2 63 81 3 4 159 173
Arkansas St. 1 3 110 119 2 5 212 211
Louisiana-Monroe 1 3 104 131 2 6 180 301

___

Wednesday’s Games

Appalachian St. 42, Georgia St. 17

Thursday’s Games

Troy 10, South Alabama 6

Saturday’s Games

Army 48, Louisiana-Monroe 24

Marshall at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas State, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Old Dominion at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Abilene Christian 2 0 47 28 5 2 185 137
Sam Houston St. 1 0 17 16 3 2 72 91
Tarleton St. 1 1 66 81 4 2 196 187
Stephen F. Austin 1 1 57 41 4 3 261 200
S. Utah 1 2 89 80 3 4 185 211
Utah Tech 0 2 27 57 1 5 144 208

___

Saturday’s Games

Stephen F. Austin at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

SW Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Utah Tech at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 6 1 208 158
BYU 4 3 227 212
Notre Dame 3 3 142 132
Army 3 4 229 206
Uconn 3 5 145 233
New Mexico St. 2 5 105 203
Umass 1 6 84 224

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 48, Louisiana-Monroe 24

UNLV at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico St., ppd.

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at Uconn, Noon

Notre Dame at Syracuse, TBA

New Mexico St. at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

Energy’s Idaho National Lab giving boost to 5G benefits, security with new range

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up