Ethiopia’s Yehualaw wins women’s race at London Marathon

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 6:40 AM

LONDON (AP) — Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia recovered from a fall to win the women’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday.

The 23-year-old appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles remaining but recovered to rejoin the leading pack and came home in 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 25 seconds, the third fastest time at the event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second.

The men’s race will finish later.

This year’s race is taking place in October for the third and final time, after it was moved in 2020 due to COVID-19.

It will return to its traditional April date next year.

