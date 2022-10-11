RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia | Why latest Russian move 'feels different' | UN worried after Russian strikes
England’s resources at right back tested ahead of World Cup

The Associated Press

October 11, 2022, 5:49 PM

England’s resources at right back are being tested ahead of the World Cup.

Reece James was forced off with a right knee injury in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. He appeared to hyperextend his knee as he made a challenge.

“Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one,” James wrote on Twitter after the match. “Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all.”

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said James will be assessed over the next couple of days.

Hours earlier, Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for two weeks by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp because of an ankle injury sustained in a Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another option at right back, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, underwent groin surgery last week, leaving his World Cup ambitions in the balance.

England opens its World Cup campaign on Nov. 21 against Iran.

James started at right wing back in England’s most recent games — the Nations League qualifiers against Italy and Germany last month. Alexander-Arnold would be a like-for-like replacement in that position.

Walker has been playing on the right of a three-man defense and is probably first-choice right back if England plays a back four.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

